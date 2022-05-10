Tuesday in Denver: Nuggets players react to rumors of Jokić winning second consecutive MVP and more

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets leaves the court after their double overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Today is Tuesday, May 10. Denver's weather is shaping up to be nothing short of beautiful, with a high temperature near 75 and sunny skies.

However, gusty winds and low humidity have caused the National Weather Service to issue red flag warnings from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for areas including South Park, southern Front Range foothills and Palmer Divide.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets walks off the court after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena on April 7, in Denver, Colo. (Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

Denver Nugget's players have reacted to rumors that center Nikola Jokić will be named league MVP for the second consecutive season.

ESPN first reported the news Monday morning, noting a league source confirmed the news and said a formal announcement is expected later this week. If named MVP, Jokić will become the only fifth center to win the award back-to-back and will be the 13th player in the league's history to earn the award in consecutive seasons, The Denver Post reports.

Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland tweeted a few times Monday morning about the news, stating he has been "saying it" all year and expressed his appreciation for Jokić as a leader and role model.

Denver City Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve the first reading of its ban on concealed-carry guns.

NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz reported the ban would only apply to city buildings and parks. However, Denver needs to approve the second reading of the ordinance next week for the ban to become law. Boulder will hear out its proposal Tuesday evening at a City Council meeting.

Boulder's gun control bill under consideration Tuesday would ban the sale and possession of assault weapons, large-capacity magazines and rapid-fire trigger activators, raising the age to purchase a firearm to 21. It would also ban "deadly weapons" in city buildings as well as the sale of ghost guns and more.

A firefighter watches as the NCAR Fire burns on March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

As gusty winds, dry plants and low humidity spread across Denver, Boulder and the majority of Southern Colorado have led to critical fire weather.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning until 7 p.m. for the areas, NewsBreak Denver's Claire Cleveland reported. A red flag warning is issued in Colorado under certain conditions such as the following:

Repeated gusts of 25 mph or greater and relative humidity of 15% or less

Dry thunderstorms

Wind shifts connected with frontal passages

First significant lightning event (wet or dry) after an extended hot and dry period

Any combination of weather and fuel moisture conditions that, in the judgment of the forecaster, would cause extensive wildfire occurrences

Nevertheless, strong winds and warm temperatures are anticipated to last throughout the week in the Denver metro, with Tuesday set to see a high of 75, followed by a high near 88 Wednesday.

Former DougCo Superintendent Corey Wise accepts a token of honor from Kaci Nice on behalf of DougCo parents. (Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver)

Former DougCo superintendent Corey Wise addressed a crowd of children, parents, teachers and community advocates Friday afternoon at Civic Green Park on his 26 years with the district.

The event, titled Celebrate Teachers 22, A Tribute to Corey Wise, gathered supporters of Wise who were not happy with his firing in February, according to NewsBreak Denver's Suzie Glassman. Wise thanked his family, teachers and staff and said he loves and will do anything for them, noting that challenges make us better people.

Wise did not speak about his discrimination lawsuit against the Douglas County school board.

