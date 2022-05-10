Denver Weather: Sunny skies and temps in high 70s, fire danger still high

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday in the Mile High City is shaping up to be a warm and clear day.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts sunny skies over Denver Tuesday, with a high temperature near 75. Expect eastern winds at 6 to 11 mph to become northern in the afternoon.

Wind gusts might reach as high as 18 mph. There are red flag warnings issued from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for areas including South Park, southern Front Range foothills and Palmer Divide due to low humidity and gusty winds.

The skies over Denver Tuesday evening will be mostly clear. The low temperature is set to drop to around 50.

Anticipate northern winds at 6 to 11 mph to become light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead: Sunshine and warm temps continue Wednesday, highs near 88

Wednesday's weather forecast calls for sunny skies and even warmer temperatures than Tuesday.

The weather service predicts the high-temperature Wednesday will reach near 88.

Breezy conditions will persist Wednesday, with a light southwest wind becoming southern at 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

Gusts might reach as high as 32 mph. A fire weather watch will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday due to low humidity and gusty winds.

Wednesday evening will consist of clear skies and a low temperature of around 54.

Breezy conditions will continue throughout the evening. Expect southern winds at 15 to 20 mph to decrease to 8 to 13 mph after midnight.

Winds might gust as high as 26 mph.