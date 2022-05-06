Colorado Chocolate Festival, Mother's Day 5K/10K and more things to do in Denver this weekend

Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park. (Acton Craword/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) This weekend in Denver will be big for events, with Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day celebrations set to occur throughout the area, to name a few.

Congratulations to all who persevered this week to make it through the first week of the fifth month of 2022. Denver's weather this weekend is shaping up to be nothing short of gorgeous, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s Friday and Saturday.

However, Sunday will see a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Here are five events occurring in and around the Denver metro this weekend that you should consider doing:

5 things to do in Denver this weekend:

(Charisse Kenion/Unsplash)

Sample from thousands of chocolates this Friday and Saturday with a handful of chocolatiers, bakers and vendors.

The annual festival will occur from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 15500 E 40th Ave. Tickets cost $10 and are valid for both days. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

STRIDE Community Health Center hosts its annual Storybook 5K from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at 101 Yosemite St. to share stories of over 50,000 patients served annually.

The 5K will also work to raise funds for integrated health care.

Denver's premier theme and water park, Elitch Gardens, held its Opening Day for the 2022 season last Saturday and the weather this weekend should be nothing short of perfect for a day at the theme park.

The theme park will is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The waterpark will open on Memorial Day, May 30.

Grab mom and your running shoes and head out to Westminster this Sunday for the Colorado Women's Classic 5K/10K.

The traditionally female-only event will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at 10600 Westminster Blvd. This year, men are allowed to join the race with friends, families, and mothers.

If work got in the way of celebrating Cinco de Mayo Thursday, you're in luck. The Civic Center Park Cinco de Mayo Festival hits the Mile High City from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The festival will feature food, fun and plenty of culture.