Hump day Roundup: Top local stories from the Mile High City

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello and welcome to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup.

Today is Wednesday, May 4. Happy hump day to all who pushed on this week to make it here.

Denver will see one more day of rain showers and thunderstorms before warm temperatures and sunny skies roll in over the next few days.

Let's take a look at a couple of top and local stories from the NewsBreak Denver team you should be more aware of this Wednesday:

Volunteers of American Family Hotel will start to house people experiencing homeless and recuperating from surgery or additional medical treatments.

NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz reported ten rooms will house respite clients while the other 30 will serve families with children. The city provides family vouchers for up to 14 nights in the hotel each year. The VOA website says the hotel served 1,481 families and veterans from March 2020 to March 2021.

Some services offered by the VOA at the shelter include:

Daily continental breakfast, bagged lunch and dinner.

Blankets and towels.

24/7 staffing with crisis intervention.

Case managers help people find permanent housing.

Aurora police started targeted enforcement on Sunday against street racing to slow and discourage potential racers.

Public information officer for the Aurora Police Department Agent Matthew Longshore said the enforcement was authorized by Aurora City Council in July 2021 through a city ordinance that allows officers to identify vehicles in street races or additional crimes and later follow-up.

If a vehicle is identified by police for being involved in street racing or criminal activity, the owner would need to justify their involvement, NewsBreak Denver's Heather Willard reported. More than 700 individuals were killed in crashes in Colorado in 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Denver International Airport and Spirit Airlines have now been partners for 10 years as of Tuesday.

The Colorado Sun reported the 10th anniversary comes a day after Spirit Airlines said it prefers a $2.9 billion takeover bid from Frontier Airlines over JetBlue's $3.6 billion offer. Spirit also said JetBlue’s deal with American Airlines will most likely cause antitrust regulators to refuse the offer.

The merger between Frontier and Spirit expects to create 10,000 direct jobs and thousands of other jobs at companies' business partners by 2026, according to NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson.

Denver International Airport has purchased additional trains to replace aging ones and add to its inventory. (Denver International Airport)

Denver International Airport's plans to receive new train cars have been delayed due to global supply chain issues. Airport officials estimate the new train cars are likely not to arrive until 2023.

The airport currently has 31 train cars, 16 of which are 29 years old and have logged over 1.4 million miles. DIA intends to replace those 16 cars and add 10 more, NewsBreak Denver's Brittany Anas reported. DIA expects to be able to run up to eight four-car trains with the new additions as it braces for passenger traffic to hit 100 million annually within the next 10 years.

The new cars were ordered in 2018 and are expected to deliver in May of this year. Now, the delivery date for the initial four train cars has been pushed back to Feb. 2023.

Denver metro housing listings