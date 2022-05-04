Denver Weather: Rain showers, temps reach 50s Wednesday ahead of sunny and warm days

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver will see yet another day of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. However, clear, sunny and warmer days are on the horizon.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts cloudy skies over Denver Wednesday and a. high temperature near 50. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after noon.

Expect light northern winds to become north to northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Wind gusts may reach as high as 20 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday evenings forecast calls for more showers and potentially a thunderstorm before midnight, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 3 a.m. The weather service predicts patchy fog between 4 and 5 a.m.

Cloudy conditions will continue into the evening as the low-temperature drop to around 39. Anticipate northern winds at 5 to 13 mph to become western after midnight. Gusts could reach as high as 21 mph.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation.

Looking Ahead: Sunny skies, temps near 70 Thursday

Thursday's weather forecast calls for sunny skies and warm temperatures after days of rain showers.

The weather service predicts the skies to begin cloudy and gradually become clear. The high-temperature Thursday will reach near 70.

Expect breezy, southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph to become northeast in the morning. Winds might gust as high as 23 mph.

The skies will clear mostly Thursday evening as the temperature drops to around 46.

Northern winds at 7 to 10 mph will become southwest after midnight. Expect wind gusts to reach as high as 18 mph.