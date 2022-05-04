Spirit Airlines and Denver International Airport celebrate 10 years together amid merger talks

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver International Airport and Spirit Airlines have now been partners for 10 years as of Tuesday.

The airport also announced that Tuesday marks over 10 million passengers flying to and from DIA on Spirit Airlines.

The Colorado Sun reports the 10th anniversary comes a day after Spirit Airlines said it prefers a $2.9 billion takeover bid from Frontier Airlines over JetBlue's $3.6 billion offer.

Spirit also said JetBlue’s deal with American Airlines will most likely cause antitrust regulators to refuse the offer.

The merger between Frontier and Spirit expects to achieve over 105 seat miles per gallon by 2025, NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson reported. Additionally, it's anticipated to create 10,000 direct jobs and thousands of other jobs at companies' business partners by 2026.