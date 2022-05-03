After weekend sweep, Rockies look to keep winning streak alive at home series against Nationals

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver
(DENVER, Colo.) The Colorado Rockies will host the Washington Nationals Tuesday through Thursday at Coors Field.
The three-game series comes after the Rockies won three consecutive games against the Cincinnati Reds last Friday through Sunday.
This week's home series dates and start times:
- Game 1: 6:40 p.m., Tuesday
- Game 2: 6:40 p.m., Wednesday
- Game 3: 1:10 p.m., Thursday
There is a slight chance of impacts for Tuesday's game as the National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a 30 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms between 8 and 9 p.m.
Rockies pitcher Germán Marquez heads into game 1 with a 5.57 ERA. See the full line-up below, courtesy of MLB's Thomas Harding:
Thursday's game is STEM day, an educational pre-game event that runs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Formerly Weather and Science Day, the event incorporates physics, math and meteorology into interactive science experiments, according to the Rockies.
