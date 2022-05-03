Denver, CO

May 2 news: Denver gets second mobile mental health center and more local news

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2dO0_0fRiRyIq00
(Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello and welcome back to another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup. 

Today is Tuesday, May 3. Hopefully, everyone's week is off to a good start.

Denver's weather Tuesday calls for warmer temperatures with a high near 65 and more rain.

Without wasting anytime, let's take a look at just a few of the most important and local stories from the NewsBreak Denver team you should know more about this Tuesday:

1. Denver adds second mobile mental health unit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKsxz_0fRiRyIq00
(City and County of Denver)

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment seeks bids to buy and operate a second mobile mental health center.

NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz reported the funds utilized to purchase the recreational vehicle will be supplied by the American Rescue Plan Act. The new Wellness Winnie will provide supportive services that the other does not, including physical and behavioral health screenings and assessments, health education, substance use disorder treatment and peer navigation.

In 2021, Wellness Winnie:

  • Provided 3,667 people with food, hygiene supplies, and survival items including socks and underwear.
  • Provided mobile behavioral health and support services to 257 people.
  • Engaged 66 percent of those individuals with peer support and navigation services.
  • Provided sessions of peer navigation, behavioral health, or clinical case management to 37 percent of residents through the program.

2. New Pueblo-themed bar serving sloppers open in Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrDae_0fRiRyIq00
Sloppers are on the menu at Fuel & Iron, a Pueblo-themed bar that's open in Denver.(Fuel & Iron)

Recently opened Pueblo-inspired bar Fuel & Iron offers Denverites a chance to get a taste of southern Colorado's "sloppers".

The open-faced cheeseburgers are smothered in Pueblo's famous green chili and topped with diced onions, according to NewsBreak Denver's Brittany Anas. The bar offers slopper sliders in addition to brewed beers and a cocktail program that incorporates Pueblo's homegrown peppers.

Fuel & Iron Realty plans to bring a food hall to downtown Pueblo in the fall of this year, featuring five food stalls, 28 affordable housing units and a farm commissary kitchen, a performance venue, an event center and more.

3. Honor cyclists who have died on Denver streets this month with free Vision Zero Ride and Walk of Silence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSRgY_0fRiRyIq00
(Everton Vila/Unsplash)

The 2022 Vision Zero Ride and Walk of Silence will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 18 at Rude Park to honor cyclists who have died on Denver's public streets. 

The annual event works to bring attention to the street designs that cause such deaths and serves as an opportunity to call on Denver to look into transforming the transportation system and achieve Vision Zero by 2030. The City of Denver says that as of Monday, there have been 24 traffic deaths in the city in 2022. 

Walkers and bike riders will depart from the park at 6 p.m. on separate loops that will lead back to the park. The entire group will meet back at Rude Park for a short ceremony starting at 7 p.m. with opening remarks, remembrance of victims and a final blessing.

4. DougCo schools celebrate teachers and staff this week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147Qfc_0fRiRyIq00
(scoutori/Shutterstock)

Monday was the first day of National and Colorado Teacher Appreciation Week, honoring educators for their work in the classroom.

NewsBreak Denver's Suzie Glassman reported DougCo superintendent Erin Kane emailed parents Monday morning encouraging them to keep staff in their thoughts this week, listing a few ways to honor them:

  • Nominate them during DCSD Employee Appreciation Week (May 2-6). Nominees will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $50 Visa Gift Card, compliments of Kaiser Permanente.
  • Write a note of appreciation at your school’s front office.
  • Send a nice email.
  • Tell them, in person how they are making a difference in DCSD.
  • Encourage children to write a thank you note or draw a special picture. 
  • Email a short video message from your student and/or your whole family.

Denver metro housing listings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Edxhk_0fRiRyIq00
(MOHD AZRIN/Unsplash)
  • 1020 15th St. Apt 7C, Denver, 80202: $216,000, $1,613 estimated monthly. Condominium. 2 beds, 2 baths, 989 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 750 S Alton Way, Unit 10c, Denver, 80247: $319,000, $2,256 estimated monthly. Condominium. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 11910 E Maple Ave., Aurora, 80012: $475,000, $2,770 estimated monthly. Townhouse. 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,053 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 5311 E 63rd Pl., Denver, 80022: $555,000, no monthly estimate listed. Multi-family. 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,734 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 9863 E Exposition Avenue Ave., Denver, 80247: $695,000, $3,392 estimated monthly. Single-family. 5 beds, 4 baths, 3,107 sq. feet. Find more information here.

