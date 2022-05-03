Denver Weather: Temps warm up to mid-60s Tuesday, more rain

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) More rain and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday in the Mile High City.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures Tuesday, with a high near 65. There is a chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., followed by another chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Rain in the higher terrain will change to snow overnight into Wednesday.

Expect light eastern winds to become southeast at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Wind gusts could reach as high as 17 mph. There is a 20% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday evening in Denver calls for wet and chilly conditions with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. The weather service predicts mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of around 41.

Anticipate southeast winds at 7 to 14 mph to become northwest in the evening. Winds might gust as high as 20 mph. There is a 40% chance of precipitation.

Looking Ahead: Rain and Thunderstorms continue Wednesday, high temps reach the mid-50s

Wednesday's weather forecast predicts cooler temperatures than Tuesday with continued rain and thunderstorms.

The skies over Denver Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 56. Expect southwest winds at 7 to 13 mph to become northern in the morning. Gusts might reach as high as 21 mph.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation.

Showers and a potential thunderstorm are possible before midnight Wednesday, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers.

Clouds will cover the skies as the low-temperature drops to around 42. The weather service expects northern winds at 5 to 13 mph, with gusts possibly reaching as high as 21 mph.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation.