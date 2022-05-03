Honor cyclist who have died on Denver streets this month with the free Vision Zero Ride and Walk of Silence

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Community organization Denver Streets Partnership will host the 2022 Vision Zero Ride and Walk of Silence from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 18 at Rude Park.

The annual event will honor cyclists who have lost their lives on Denver's public streets and bring attention to the street designs that cause such deaths. Additionally, the event will work as an opportunity to call on Denver to look into transforming the transportation system and achieve Vision Zero by 2030.

The City of Denver says that as of Monday, there have been 24 traffic deaths in the city in 2022. Eighty-four people died in 2021.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Rude Park near the intersection of 13th Ave. and Decatur St. Walkers and bike riders will depart from the park at 6 p.m. on separate loops that will lead back to the park.

The entire group will meet back at Rude Park at 6:40 p.m. for a short ceremony starting at 7 p.m. with opening remarks, remembrance of victims and a final blessing.