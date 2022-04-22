April 22 news: Nearly 75% of Colorado's low-income renters spend over half their income on housing

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings and good morning to you and yours, Denver.

Happy Friday to all who pushed on this week to make it here. Today is Earth Day, so be sure to get out and celebrate the planet we live on and do your part to keep it healthy.

Welcome back to yet another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup.

The weather in Denver this weekend will be wet and cool following extremely critical fire danger in the Denver metro Friday due to combined high heat, winds and low humidity.

Saturday calls for a slight chance of rain after noon and a high temperature near 62. Sunday will be even colder, as rain and snow showers are expected to hit the city before 11 a.m. Thunder is also possible.

Take a closer look at a few of the top local stories you should know more about from the NewsBreak Denver team this Friday:

(Alexander Trukhin on Unsplash)

A total of 74% of low-income renters in Colorado are housing cost-burdened and spend over half of their incomes on housing, according to a new report released Thursday.

This new report comes as Colorado renters face a shortage of 114,378 available affordable and available rental homes. Colorado has 29 available, affordable homes for every 100 low-income households, according to The Gap: A shortage of Affordable Homes, a yearly report on the shortage of affordable rental homes available to very low-income families and individuals.

NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson reported nationally there is a shortage of 7 million affordable and available rental homes for the lowest-income households.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will start work on a wildlife fencing project along the I-25 corridor to lessen animal-related car accidents.

CDOT's I-25 South Corridor Environmental Manager Chuck Attardo said that wildlife fence projects help to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions by 90%, based on a CDOT research published in 2017, NewsBreak Denver's Natasha Lovato reported. Daytime work will consist of building wildlife fencing, guardrails and two deer guard installations at Happy Canyon Road.

Overnight closures will occur from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday until December.

Aerial drone image of Castle Rock, CO. (Getty Images)

Douglas County School District Superintendent Erin Kane wants residents to know the county's wealth does not mean more funding for students.

Kane cited a hopeless need for added funds to increase teacher and staff salaries, hire more personnel and cover capital expenses regarding building and maintenance, according to NewsBreak Denver's Suzie Glassman. Districts with more prosperity like Douglas County get less aid from the state, while those with less get more.

Amount of combined state, local and federal school funding comparison:

Douglas County 67,305 students - $855,927,915 (53% local, 44% state, 3% federal)

Denver with 92,413 students - $1,588,184,216 (72% local, 21% state, 7% federal)

Jefferson County with 84,078 students - $1,111,689,096 (55% local, 39% state, 6% federal)

Cherry Creek with 56,228 students - $782,035,465 (50% local, 46% state, 4% federal)

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Douglas County residents will vote for a new sheriff in November. However, the Republican ballot will not include a familiar name.

NewsBreak Denver's Heather Willard reported after 43 years in law enforcement, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock is retiring. The June 28 primary ballots will include four Republican candidates and one libertarian. Libertarian candidate Darren Hill did not respond to requests for comment.

Republican candidates:

Denver metro housing listings