Denver, CO

April 22 news: Nearly 75% of Colorado's low-income renters spend over half their income on housing

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cs1tR_0fHEFDX700
(Jon Tyson/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings and good morning to you and yours, Denver.

Happy Friday to all who pushed on this week to make it here. Today is Earth Day, so be sure to get out and celebrate the planet we live on and do your part to keep it healthy.

Welcome back to yet another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup.

The weather in Denver this weekend will be wet and cool following extremely critical fire danger in the Denver metro Friday due to combined high heat, winds and low humidity.

Saturday calls for a slight chance of rain after noon and a high temperature near 62. Sunday will be even colder, as rain and snow showers are expected to hit the city before 11 a.m. Thunder is also possible.

Take a closer look at a few of the top local stories you should know more about from the NewsBreak Denver team this Friday:

1. 74% of low-income Colorado renters spend more than half their income on housing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3YdL_0fHEFDX700
(Alexander Trukhin on Unsplash)

A total of 74% of low-income renters in Colorado are housing cost-burdened and spend over half of their incomes on housing, according to a new report released Thursday. 

This new report comes as Colorado renters face a shortage of 114,378 available affordable and available rental homes. Colorado has 29 available, affordable homes for every 100 low-income households, according to The Gap: A shortage of Affordable Homes, a yearly report on the shortage of affordable rental homes available to very low-income families and individuals. 

NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson reported nationally there is a shortage of 7 million affordable and available rental homes for the lowest-income households.

2. Wildlife fencing project underway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbAYI_0fHEFDX700
Fencing along I-25.(Douglas County Colorado)

The Colorado Department of Transportation will start work on a wildlife fencing project along the I-25 corridor to lessen animal-related car accidents.

CDOT's I-25 South Corridor Environmental Manager Chuck Attardo said that wildlife fence projects help to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions by 90%, based on a CDOT research published in 2017, NewsBreak Denver's Natasha Lovato reported. Daytime work will consist of building wildlife fencing, guardrails and two deer guard installations at Happy Canyon Road. 

Overnight closures will occur from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday until December.

3. Why does wealthy DougCo need more money for schools?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzRPu_0fHEFDX700
Aerial drone image of Castle Rock, CO.(Getty Images)

Douglas County School District Superintendent Erin Kane wants residents to know the county's wealth does not mean more funding for students.

Kane cited a hopeless need for added funds to increase teacher and staff salaries, hire more personnel and cover capital expenses regarding building and maintenance, according to NewsBreak Denver's Suzie Glassman. Districts with more prosperity like Douglas County get less aid from the state, while those with less get more.

Amount of combined state, local and federal school funding comparison:

  • Douglas County 67,305 students - $855,927,915 (53% local, 44% state, 3% federal) 
  • Denver with 92,413 students - $1,588,184,216 (72% local, 21% state, 7% federal)
  • Jefferson County with 84,078 students - $1,111,689,096 (55% local, 39% state, 6% federal)
  • Cherry Creek with 56,228 students - $782,035,465 (50% local, 46% state, 4% federal)

4. Meet the candidates: Who’s running for Douglas County Sheriff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPlTN_0fHEFDX700
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Douglas County residents will vote for a new sheriff in November. However, the Republican ballot will not include a familiar name.

NewsBreak Denver's Heather Willard reported after 43 years in law enforcement, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock is retiring. The June 28 primary ballots will include four Republican candidates and one libertarian. Libertarian candidate Darren Hill did not respond to requests for comment.

Republican candidates:

Denver metro housing listings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZJQ4_0fHEFDX700
(Maria Ziegler/Unsplash)
  • 7495 E Quincy Ave., Apt 103, Denver, 80237: $165,000, $1,050 estimated monthly. Condominium. 1 bed, 1 bath, 763 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 9340 E Center Ave., Unit 2b, Denver, 80247: $249,900, $1,789 estimated monthly. Condominium. 2 beds, 1 bath, 945 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 525 Perry St., Denver, 80204: $399,977, $1,924 estimated monthly. Single-family. 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,578 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 744 Hazel Ct., Denver, 80204: $429,500, $2,105 estimated monthly. Townhouse. 2 beds, 1 bath, 693 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 660 W 79th Pl., Denver, 80221: $567,500, no monthly estimate listed. Single-family. 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,762 sq. feet. Find more information here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Affordable Housing# Wildlife# Education

Comments / 4

Published by

Covering everything from Weather and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Denver metro. Newsletter Editor for the Mile High Updates Newsletter.

Denver, CO
2661 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Free Earth Day event, ThriftCon and more things to do in Denver this weekend

(Becca McHaffie/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Happy Friday to all who pushed on this week to make it here. There is an abundance of fun and exciting events scheduled from April 22 to April 24 in the Mile High City.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Fire danger at rare extremely critical levels Friday, second time since 2010

(Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Fire danger is extremely critical in the Denver metro Friday due to combined high heat, winds and low humidity. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a high temperature near 86 Friday and patchy blowing dust after 2 p.m. Expect southern winds at 10 to 20 mph to increase to 22 to 32 mph in the afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Thursday in the Denver metro: Aurora promises to continue police reforms, asks public to report wrongdoing

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, top of the morning, and welcome to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup. Thursday's weather forecast predicts hot, sunny and windy conditions in the Mile High City. The skies will be clear, with a high temperature near 78.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Clear skies, 78-degree temps Thursday

(Emmanuel Appiah/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Thursday in the Mile High City will be hot, sunny and windy. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts clear skies over Denver with a high temperature near 78. Expect south to southeastern winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Read full story
Denver, CO

OED seeking grants and finance manager with pay up to $140K

(Cytonn Photography/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) The City and County of Denver is seeking qualified applicants to serve as the manager of the Denver Office of Emergency Management Grants and Finance team.

Read full story
Thornton, CO

New Asian fusion restaurant opens in Thornton on Thursday

(THORNTON, Colo.) Asian fusion restaurant Bopp Kitchen will open its doors Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Thornton. The restaurant, located at 5883 E 128th Ave., offers late breakfast, lunch and dinner and has partnered with local growers for fresh ingredients and herbs like chives, dill, pea shoots and more.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Give back to Mother Earth by planting in one of Denver's many community gardens

The majority of Denver Urban Gardens' community gardens, managed by over 500 volunteer Garden Leaders, are open to the public.(Sandie Clarke/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver Urban Gardens currently has plots available in a handful of community gardens throughout the metro area.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Hump day Roundup: Top local stories from the Mile High City

(Win McNamee/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy hump day to you and yours, Denver Rounder-uppers. Welcome to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup. Today is April 20 and a lot is happening in the Mile High City.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Sunny skies with temps in mid-70s Wednesday, fire danger continues

(DENVER, Colo.) Wednesday's weather forecast predicts sunny skies, warm temperatures and breezy winds in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a high temperature near 74 Wednesday. Expect southeast winds at 7 to 11 mph to become northwest in the afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Free Earth Day celebration will feature vegan food trucks, lowrider bike competition

(Elena Mozhvilo/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denverites are invited to celebrate Earth Day at a free, all-ages community event on Friday with yoga, vegan food trucks, lowrider bike competition -- and DJ Cavern's album release party.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Learn how to protect yourself against housing bias at free talk on Saturday

(Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) A non-profit is helping prospective home buyers, sellers and renters from facing discrimination with a free panel discussion this Saturday focused on housing rights.

Read full story
Denver, CO

April 19 news: Denver International Airport drops mask mandate and more local stories

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and happy Tuesday to you and yours, Denver. Welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup. Tuesday's weather in Denver calls for sunny skies with breezy and dry conditions. High fire danger is possible Tuesday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for Jefferson County.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: High fire danger and temperatures near 80 Tuesday

(Guilherme Garcia/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday in Denver will be warmer than Monday, with sunny and breezy conditions expected throughout the day. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the high-temperature Tuesday will reach near 79. Expect southwestern winds at 6 to 16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Virtual hiring event for Denver youth to be held Thursday

(Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver Workforce Services will host a virtual youth hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday to provide employment opportunities for local youth.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Volunteer to get City Park prepped for summer

The annual event returns to City Park on April 27.(Cassie Gallegos/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Downtown Denver Partnership and Denver Parks and Recreation have partnered to host Start the Parks from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 27 at City Park.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Free Shakespeare Festival returns to Denver Public Schools on Friday

Artwork inspired by “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for the 38th Annual DPS Shakespeare Festival.(Denver Public Schools) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver Public Schools' 38th annual Shakespeare Festival returns from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Friday at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver EDM festival Color Field announces main stage lineup

(Aditya Chinchure/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver's first-ever Color Field Festival announced its main stage lineup Monday featuring acts including Shpongle, Tycho, Opiuo and more.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Friday Roundup: Top local stories from the Mile High City

(Emmanuel Appiah/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Top of the morning and happy Friday, Denver Rounder-uppers. Congratulations on making it through another work week. April is halfway through, today is Good Friday and Passover starts this evening.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Monday in Denver: City to settle another police lawsuit totaling $82K and more local news

Police officers walk through a cloud of tear gas as they try to disperse people protesting against the death of George Floyd.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Monday, Denver Rounder-uppers.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy