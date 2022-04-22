Denver Weather: Fire danger at rare extremely critical levels Friday, second time since 2010

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Fire danger is extremely critical in the Denver metro Friday due to combined high heat, winds and low humidity.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a high temperature near 86 Friday and patchy blowing dust after 2 p.m. Expect southern winds at 10 to 20 mph to increase to 22 to 32 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts may reach as high as 50 mph.

A red flag warning is in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Additionally, a high wind warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to midnight. Saturday.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a rare extremely critical fire risk Friday. This has only been issued in the Denver metro one other time since 2010.

More patchy dust will blow before 8 p.m. The skies over Denver Friday evening will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of around 45.

Anticipate west to southwest winds at 24 to 29 mph to decrease to 10 to 15 mph following midnight. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph.

Looking Ahead: Chance of rain and snow showers Saturday and Sunday

The weather service predicts a 20 percent chance of rain showers before noon Saturday in the Mile High City.

Partly cloudy skies will hover over the city all day, with a high temperature near 62. Expect southwest winds at 16 to 24 mph to become northwest in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach as high as 37 mph.

A 20 percent chance of showers is possible before midnight Saturday evening. The low temperature will drop to around 39.

Expect northwest winds at 12 to 17 mph to decrease to 5 to 10 mph after might. Winds might gust as high as 22 mph.

The weather service predicts a slight chance of rain and snow showers Sunday before 10 a.m., followed by a chance of rain showers. Thunder is also possible.

The skies will be partly sunny Sunday, with a high temperature near 58. Expect western winds at 5 to 13 mph to become east to northeast in the afternoon.

Winds might gust as high as 20 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation.

Sunday evening in Denver will consist of rain and snow showers after 10 p.m. The low temperature will drop to around 33.