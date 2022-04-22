Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Fire danger at rare extremely critical levels Friday, second time since 2010

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KyZW_0fH7l9Kg00
(Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Fire danger is extremely critical in the Denver metro Friday due to combined high heat, winds and low humidity.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a high temperature near 86 Friday and patchy blowing dust after 2 p.m. Expect southern winds at 10 to 20 mph to increase to 22 to 32 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts may reach as high as 50 mph.

red flag warning is in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Additionally, a high wind warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to midnight. Saturday. 

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a rare extremely critical fire risk Friday. This has only been issued in the Denver metro one other time since 2010.

More patchy dust will blow before 8 p.m. The skies over Denver Friday evening will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of around 45.

Anticipate west to southwest winds at 24 to 29 mph to decrease to 10 to 15 mph following midnight. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph.

Looking Ahead: Chance of rain and snow showers Saturday and Sunday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQ3ur_0fH7l9Kg00
(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

The weather service predicts a 20 percent chance of rain showers before noon Saturday in the Mile High City.

Partly cloudy skies will hover over the city all day, with a high temperature near 62. Expect southwest winds at 16 to 24 mph to become northwest in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach as high as 37 mph.

A 20 percent chance of showers is possible before midnight Saturday evening. The low temperature will drop to around 39.

Expect northwest winds at 12 to 17 mph to decrease to 5 to 10 mph after might. Winds might gust as high as 22 mph.

The weather service predicts a slight chance of rain and snow showers Sunday before 10 a.m., followed by a chance of rain showers. Thunder is also possible.

The skies will be partly sunny Sunday, with a high temperature near 58. Expect western winds at 5 to 13 mph to become east to northeast in the afternoon.

Winds might gust as high as 20 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation.

Sunday evening in Denver will consist of rain and snow showers after 10 p.m. The low temperature will drop to around 33.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Climate# Weather# Denver Weather# COwx# WeatherBreak

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything from Weather and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Denver metro. Newsletter Editor for the Mile High Updates Newsletter.

Denver, CO
2661 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Free Earth Day event, ThriftCon and more things to do in Denver this weekend

(Becca McHaffie/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Happy Friday to all who pushed on this week to make it here. There is an abundance of fun and exciting events scheduled from April 22 to April 24 in the Mile High City.

Read full story
Denver, CO

April 22 news: Nearly 75% of Colorado's low-income renters spend over half their income on housing

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings and good morning to you and yours, Denver. Happy Friday to all who pushed on this week to make it here. Today is Earth Day, so be sure to get out and celebrate the planet we live on and do your part to keep it healthy.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Thursday in the Denver metro: Aurora promises to continue police reforms, asks public to report wrongdoing

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, top of the morning, and welcome to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup. Thursday's weather forecast predicts hot, sunny and windy conditions in the Mile High City. The skies will be clear, with a high temperature near 78.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Clear skies, 78-degree temps Thursday

(Emmanuel Appiah/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Thursday in the Mile High City will be hot, sunny and windy. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts clear skies over Denver with a high temperature near 78. Expect south to southeastern winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Read full story
Denver, CO

OED seeking grants and finance manager with pay up to $140K

(Cytonn Photography/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) The City and County of Denver is seeking qualified applicants to serve as the manager of the Denver Office of Emergency Management Grants and Finance team.

Read full story
Thornton, CO

New Asian fusion restaurant opens in Thornton on Thursday

(THORNTON, Colo.) Asian fusion restaurant Bopp Kitchen will open its doors Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Thornton. The restaurant, located at 5883 E 128th Ave., offers late breakfast, lunch and dinner and has partnered with local growers for fresh ingredients and herbs like chives, dill, pea shoots and more.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Give back to Mother Earth by planting in one of Denver's many community gardens

The majority of Denver Urban Gardens' community gardens, managed by over 500 volunteer Garden Leaders, are open to the public.(Sandie Clarke/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver Urban Gardens currently has plots available in a handful of community gardens throughout the metro area.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Hump day Roundup: Top local stories from the Mile High City

(Win McNamee/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy hump day to you and yours, Denver Rounder-uppers. Welcome to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup. Today is April 20 and a lot is happening in the Mile High City.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Sunny skies with temps in mid-70s Wednesday, fire danger continues

(DENVER, Colo.) Wednesday's weather forecast predicts sunny skies, warm temperatures and breezy winds in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a high temperature near 74 Wednesday. Expect southeast winds at 7 to 11 mph to become northwest in the afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Free Earth Day celebration will feature vegan food trucks, lowrider bike competition

(Elena Mozhvilo/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denverites are invited to celebrate Earth Day at a free, all-ages community event on Friday with yoga, vegan food trucks, lowrider bike competition -- and DJ Cavern's album release party.

Read full story

Learn how to protect yourself against housing bias at free talk on Saturday

(Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) A non-profit is helping prospective home buyers, sellers and renters from facing discrimination with a free panel discussion this Saturday focused on housing rights.

Read full story
Denver, CO

April 19 news: Denver International Airport drops mask mandate and more local stories

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and happy Tuesday to you and yours, Denver. Welcome back to yet another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup. Tuesday's weather in Denver calls for sunny skies with breezy and dry conditions. High fire danger is possible Tuesday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for Jefferson County.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: High fire danger and temperatures near 80 Tuesday

(Guilherme Garcia/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday in Denver will be warmer than Monday, with sunny and breezy conditions expected throughout the day. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the high-temperature Tuesday will reach near 79. Expect southwestern winds at 6 to 16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Virtual hiring event for Denver youth to be held Thursday

(Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver Workforce Services will host a virtual youth hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday to provide employment opportunities for local youth.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Volunteer to get City Park prepped for summer

The annual event returns to City Park on April 27.(Cassie Gallegos/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Downtown Denver Partnership and Denver Parks and Recreation have partnered to host Start the Parks from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 27 at City Park.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Free Shakespeare Festival returns to Denver Public Schools on Friday

Artwork inspired by “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for the 38th Annual DPS Shakespeare Festival.(Denver Public Schools) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver Public Schools' 38th annual Shakespeare Festival returns from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Friday at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver EDM festival Color Field announces main stage lineup

(Aditya Chinchure/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver's first-ever Color Field Festival announced its main stage lineup Monday featuring acts including Shpongle, Tycho, Opiuo and more.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Friday Roundup: Top local stories from the Mile High City

(Emmanuel Appiah/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Top of the morning and happy Friday, Denver Rounder-uppers. Congratulations on making it through another work week. April is halfway through, today is Good Friday and Passover starts this evening.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Monday in Denver: City to settle another police lawsuit totaling $82K and more local news

Police officers walk through a cloud of tear gas as they try to disperse people protesting against the death of George Floyd.(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Monday, Denver Rounder-uppers.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy