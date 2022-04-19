Free Earth Day celebration will feature vegan food trucks, lowrider bike competition

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denverites are invited to celebrate Earth Day at a free, all-ages community event on Friday with yoga, vegan food trucks, lowrider bike competition -- and DJ Cavern's album release party.

Festivities will run from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the McNichols Civic Center Building and will kick off with a Chi'd-Up yoga class led by Tyrone Beverly followed by an "Inner City Foraging workshop" with master herbalist Brigitte Mars.

DJ Cavem will lead a 30-minute culinary climate action workshop at 3:45 p.m. There will be a Chi'Up meet-up event with artists including Grey PBD, Ra Yoseph, DJ Cavem and Ron Finley afterward.

Vegan food trucks and the lowrider bike show are expected to kick off around 6 p.m.

The evening will conclude with live performances from Grey PBD, Ra Yoseph and DJ Cavem and a film screening and Q&A of "Can You Dig This?" with Ron Finley.