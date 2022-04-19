Free Shakespeare Festival returns to Denver Public Schools on Friday

Artwork inspired by “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for the 38th Annual DPS Shakespeare Festival. (Denver Public Schools)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver Public Schools' 38th annual Shakespeare Festival returns from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Friday at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

The free festival will commence with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. in Skyline Park located at 15th and Arapahoe followed by the 38th annual Elizabethan Route Parade at 10:15 a.m.

The parade will start at Skyline Park and run down the 16th St. Mall to Curtis St., stopping at the Denver Arts Complex.

Performances from students districtwide will start at 10:25 a.m. and run through 4:15 p.m. on several stages throughout the Arts Complex. Street Theatre will take place in a sectioned-off area in front of the Opera House inside the Denver Center Breezeway.

Food from vendors will be available.