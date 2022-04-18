Denver EDM festival Color Field announces main stage lineup

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver's first-ever Color Field Festival announced its main stage lineup Monday featuring acts including Shpongle, Tycho, Opiuo and more.

The three-day electronic dance music festival will take place June 24 - 26 at the Levitt Pavilion at 1380 W Florida Ave.

The lineups for the second stage on each day of the festival will be announced soon.

Pre-sale for tickets for each day go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by general admission at 10 a.m. Friday. A three-day pass will also be available.