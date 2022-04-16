Rock band The Airborne Toxic Event cancels Denver shows after tour member tests positive for COVID

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) American rock band The Airborne Toxic Event has canceled their back-to-back Denver shows after a tour member tested positive for COVID-19.

The band would have performed two shows Monday and Tuesday at the Ogden Theatre in Denver. Nevertheless, the band said it will reschedule the Denver shows along with a slew of other dates in Chicago, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, Seattle and Portland.

New dates will be announced as soon as possible.

The band wrote on Twitter Friday that tickets for the original show dates will be honored for the new dates. They also said that all members are feeling okay:

"We are The Airborne Toxic Event, but we don't want to be a literal airborne toxic event."