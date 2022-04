By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Car enthusiasts and caffeine lovers are invited to attend the Cars & Coffee North Denver Event this weekend.

The car meet, hosted by car detailing service Adams Polishes, will take place from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Denver Premium Outlets located at 13801 Grant St. in Thornton. The outlets open at 10 a.m.

Cars & Coffee North Denver is held every third Saturday of each month.