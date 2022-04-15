Recycle your electronic devices for free on Wednesday

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denverites looking to recycle electronic devices can do so for free Wednesday.

DSST: College View High School, located at 3111 W. Dartmouth Ave., will collect and recycle electronic devices from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 20 - 22.

Denver City Councilman Kevin Flynn tweeted Friday about the recycling event and said electronic devices that plug into walls or utilize batteries can also be recycled. However, he also said televisions and computer monitors cannot be recycled.

The high school is currently working to gather bins for the recycling event but said that electronics are accepted anytime before Wednesday.