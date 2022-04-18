Friday Roundup: Top local stories from the Mile High City

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

From left, Mike Peterson, Kaylee Winegar, Christy Williams, Becky Myers, David Ray, Susan Meek, and Elizabeth Hanson. (Douglas County School District)

Former Superintendent Corey Wise filed a discrimination and retaliation complaint with federal and state offices on Thursday against the Douglas County School District and four members of its board.

This adds to the list of lawsuits against the district and board members. On Wednesday, Kyle Clark and 9News sued the district for declining to share the names of teachers who called in sick on Feb. 3 in protest of the board's proposal to terminate Wise, NewsBreak Denver's Suzie Glassman reported.

Wise's suit "alleges that his termination was unlawful because he attempted to protect students with disabilities and for his advocacy of the district’s equity policy," according to Colorado Public Radio (CPR) News.

Denver Zoo brought its birds indoors to protect them after a backyard chicken flock in Pitkin County tested positive for a new avian influenza.

NewsBreak Denver's Claire Cleveland reported the Pitkin chickens were euthanized and that roughly 24 million birds across the country have died from the virus or were killed to prevent its spread. The flu currently does not pose a risk to humans. However, bird flu and other animal flus, such as the swine flu that infected 60 million people in the U.S. in 2009, have jumped into humans.

The CDC encourages people to keep their distance from wild birds, sick or not and avoid handling a chicken or other birds that seem ill or have died.

The Teacher’s Lounge Food + Drink will open inside The Slate Denver later this spring. (The Slate Denver)

A historic Denver school will reopen this spring as a 251-room hotel with an on-site restaurant.

The Slate Denver, part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton and located at 1250 Welton St., is currently taking room reservations for late May. Its on-site restaurant, "Teachers’ Lounge Food + Drink," will employ Michael Poompan (previously the executive chef of the Ritz-Carlton Denver) as the property's executive chef, according to NewsBreak Denver's Brittany Anas.

The restaurant will also receive salad greens from downtown hydroponic greenhouse Altius Farms, charcuterie from Denver-based River Bear Meats and will feature a wine program led by Attimo Wine.

Denver broke ground this week on a $149 million renovation of the iconic 16th Street Mall.

NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson reported the new design removes the mall's center median and relocates the Regional Transportation District's Free MallRide shuttles to the center of the corridor. This will create wider sidewalks and a new zone for outdoor use.

Additional renovations include new granite pavers that will have increased surface friction to boost pedestrian safety. Renovations will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting on the block between Market and Larimer Streets.

