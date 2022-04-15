Colorado Pet Pantry and Jewish Family Service host pet food bank Friday morning

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Pet Pantry has partnered with nonprofit Jewish Family Service to host a pet food bank from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday in Denver.

The pet food bank will occur at Calvary Baptist Church of Denver at 6500 E Girard Ave. Food will get distributed outside the church.

The two organizations will partner to host the pet food bank on the third Friday of each month.

Those looking to receive pet food from the Colorado Pet Pantry can do so every two months, regardless of the location.

Supplemental pet food is given to existing family pets and not new pets.