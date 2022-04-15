Denver Weather: Breezy, sunny and warm Friday before potential drizzle Easter morning

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver will see a sunny and warm Friday before the weekend starts.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the high-temperature Friday to reach near 68. Expect breezy conditions Friday, with western winds at 9 to 16 mph.

Winds might gust as high as 25 mph.

A red flag warning is in effect again Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a part of the lower elevations.

Friday evening in the Mile High City is shaping up to be cloudy and cold, with a low temperature of around 34.

Anticipate west to northwestern winds at 8 to 13 mph to become light and variable throughout the evening. Wind gusts could reach as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead: Cloudy and wet Saturday, sunshine and warm temps return Sunday

Denver Central Market on a rainy evening. (Jens Peter Olesen/Unsplash)

Saturday's weather forecast predicts cloudy skies and a chance of showers in the evening.

The weather service predicts a high temperature near 66 Saturday, with calm winds becoming southeastern at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts may reach as high as 15 mph.

Saturday evening in Denver will potentially be wet, with a 20 percent chance of showers before 3 a.m. The skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the night and gradually become mostly clear.

The low temperature will drop to around 41. Expect southeastern winds at 7 to 10 mph to become west to the southwest after midnight.

Breezy, sunny and warm conditions will return to Denver Sunday.

Expect southwestern winds at 7 to 17 mph to become northwestern in the afternoon. Winds may gust as high as 24 mph.

The weather service predicts partly cloudy skies over Denver Sunday evening. The low temperature will drop to around 26. Breezy conditions will persist throughout the evening.