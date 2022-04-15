Denver, CO

Avalanche home game, Rodeo All-Star Weekend and more things to do this weekend in Denver

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lf5qw_0f9nzcHW00
Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche controls the puck away from Blake Lizotte #46 of the Los Angeles Kings.(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City has plenty of entertaining events this weekend for all ages.

This weekend's weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Denver may see a slight drizzle Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Sunday's high will reach near 70.

Start your weekend with professional riding and roping at the National Western Complex. The next day, be sure to catch an Avalanche home game or stop by the Denver Art Museum for immersive and informative exhibits. 

Lastly, finish the weekend with an Easter celebration or a comedy show at Red Rocks.

5 things to do this weekend:

1. Watch contestants compete and hear live music at Rodeo All-Star Weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYY4L_0f9nzcHW00
(Photo courtesy of Rodeo All-Star)

From Friday through Saturday, the Rodeo All-Star will bring competitors from around the world to the Mile High City.

The event will occur at the National Western Complex at 4655 Humboldt St. Texas country artist Wade Bowen will perform after the rodeo Friday evening.

2. Cheer the Avs on at home

Get your jersey, your friends and watch the Colorado Avalanche take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ball Arena.

The Avalanche sat at the top of the Western Conference division for the 12th straight week as of Thursday, NHL reports.

3. Explore exhibits and collections at one of the nation's most popular arts and crafts museums

Situated in Denver's Civic Center neighborhood, the Denver Art Museum ranks fourth as the most popular arts and craft museum in America, according to a recent study led by Design Bundles.

Experience exhibits like Traitor, Survivor, Icon, the Legacy of La Malinche and Fantastic Brush, featuring 20th Century Chinese Ink Art from the Robert and Lisa Kessler Collection.

4. Enjoy Easter brunch and hunt for eggs at The ART hotel

Celebrate Easter with a unique brunch and egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the ART's FIRE restaurant and lounge.

The Easter Bunny will hand out treats during the event and take photos with the children. The egg hunt will begin at 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. in the 4th-floor lobby.

5. End your weekend laughing outdoors with John Mulaney at Red Rocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zw2vu_0f9nzcHW00
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater.(Benjamin Rascoe/Unsplash)

Stand-up comedian, actor, and writer John Mulaney will pull a doubleheader at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Mulaney is best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live and is a two-time Emmy and WGA award winner.

