Want to open a restaurant? This new Denver accelerator teaches you how to start

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak

(DENVER, Colo.) The Denver Restaurant-Up Accelerator program launched Thursday to help experienced restaurant professionals start their own business ventures.

Ten participants will be selected on industry experience and robustness of their suggested idea, according to the city.

The program will offer education, financial and mentorship elements to help participants get ready for owning a restaurant. A few other topics offered in the program:

Developing a business plan

Acquiring capital

Office management and marketing strategies

Adapting to evolving business environments

Maintaining facilities

The Denver Office of Economic Development partnered with Denver's independent restaurant network, Eat Denver and the Colorado Small Business Development Center to launch the program.

Those who meet the program's requirements will be eligible for a $30,000 grant distributed in reimbursements for accepted start-up expenses. Any new location funded by these grants is expected to be within the City and County of Denver.

Applicants must have five or more years of restaurant industry experience and no less than two years of restaurant management.

Applications are open and the deadline to apply is May 10.