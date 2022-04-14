Denver, CO

April 14 news: Concealed carry in Denver parks and buildings may soon be illegal and more local news

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1Xtk_0f9JP2id00
(Zachary Delorenzo/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and happy Thursday to you and yours, Denver.

Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup, bringing you top stories from in and around the Denver metro.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for areas of the northeast and east-central Colorado, including Denver. Be sure to avoid burning outdoors.

Let's take a closer look at a few of the most important and local stories from the NewsBreak Denver team you should know more about this Thursday:

1. Permitted concealed gun ban in city parks, buildings on hold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w43i2_0f9JP2id00
(Jacob Boavista/Unsplash)

Carrying a concealed gun in city parks and buildings may soon be illegal, regardless of permits.

The Denver City Council debated the proposed ban Wednesday. However, committee members chose to leave the proposed law in committee for at least two more weeks while staff gather data requested by council members, NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz reported.

The ban would apply to buildings leased and owned by Denver. Those who lease property from the city, such as homeless shelters would also be required to follow the ban.

2.Colorado Board works to remove “squaw” from landmark names

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWyEY_0f9JP2id00
The Flatirons Mountains from Chautauqua Park, in Boulder, Colorado.(Harrison Fitts/Pexels)

Over two dozen sites will be renamed by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board to remove "squaw" from their names.

The derogatory term has been historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur for indigenous women, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior. Danielle SeeWalker, the co-chair for the Denver American Indian Commission, compared the word to "the 'R' word that the Washington football team had used," NewsBreak Denver's Claire Cleveland reported.

In May, the board will take the final steps of one of its most controversial tasks, renaming Mount Evans.

3. New DougCo superintendent details ambitious agenda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1ted_0f9JP2id00
(Douglas County School District)

Douglas County School's new Superintendent Erin Kane told the school board Tuesday evening her plan for the next month.

According to Kane, her top priorities include outreach, bringing the community together, creating climate and culture, prepping for a possible bond or mill levy override initiative and establishing future priorities. NewsBreak Denver's Suzie Glassman reported over the next month, Kane will:

  • Meet individually with each department director and district school/program leader by April 22.
  • Take trips to feeder schools between April 18 and May 13
  • Conduct staff meet-and-greets between April 18 and May 13
  • Visit district departments on April 27
  • Visit alternative education programs on May 16

4. Cherry Creek North building 93% leased before groundbreaking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOUjF_0f9JP2id00
(Courtesy of BMC Investents)

Cherry Creek North's newest office and retail building 255 Fillmore has already leased 93% before its groundbreaking this week.

NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson reported the seven-story, 100,000-square-foot building is expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2023. It also features six floors of office space and 9,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space with Le Colonial, a fine dining Vietnamese and French restaurant.

Additionally, it has a large, private sixth-floor open-air terrace, outdoor green space, valet parking, bike storage and a concierge.

Denver metro housing listings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmP4w_0f9JP2id00
(Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash)
  • 7201 E Quincy Ave., #203, Denver, 80237: $219,900, $1,337 estimated monthly. Condominium. 1 bed, 1 bath, 840 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 1171 S Yosemite Way, Unit 39, Denver, 80247: $399,900, $2,247 estimated monthly. Multi-family. 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,072 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 1523 S Meade St., Denver, 80219: $419,000, $2,073 estimated monthly. Single-family. 3 beds, 1 bath, 947 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 4301 Durham Ct., Denver, 80239: $549,900, $2,602 estimated monthly. Single-family. 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,816 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 1020 W 37th Ave., Denver, 80211: $639,900, no monthly estimate listed. Multi-family. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,010 sq. feet. Find more information here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Public Safety# Education# Indigenous Tribes# Business

Comments / 5

Published by

Covering everything from Weather and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Denver metro. Newsletter Editor for the Mile High Updates Newsletter.

Denver, CO
2638 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Rock band The Airborne Toxic Event cancels Denver shows after tour member tests positive for COVID

(DENVER, Colo.) American rock band The Airborne Toxic Event has canceled their back-to-back Denver shows after a tour member tested positive for COVID-19. The band would have performed two shows Monday and Tuesday at the Ogden Theatre in Denver. Nevertheless, the band said it will reschedule the Denver shows along with a slew of other dates in Chicago, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, Seattle and Portland.

Read full story

See unique vehicles while sipping java at Cars & Coffee North Denver this Saturday

(DENVER, Colo.) Car enthusiasts and caffeine lovers are invited to attend the Cars & Coffee North Denver Event this weekend. The car meet, hosted by car detailing service Adams Polishes, will take place from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Denver Premium Outlets located at 13801 Grant St. in Thornton. The outlets open at 10 a.m.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Recycle your electronic devices for free on Wednesday

(DENVER, Colo.) Denverites looking to recycle electronic devices can do so for free Wednesday. DSST: College View High School, located at 3111 W. Dartmouth Ave., will collect and recycle electronic devices from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 20 - 22.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Friday Roundup: Top local stories from the Mile High City

(Emmanuel Appiah/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Top of the morning and happy Friday, Denver Rounder-uppers. Congratulations on making it through another work week. April is halfway through, today is Good Friday and Passover starts this evening.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado Pet Pantry and Jewish Family Service host pet food bank Friday morning

(Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Pet Pantry has partnered with nonprofit Jewish Family Service to host a pet food bank from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday in Denver.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Breezy, sunny and warm Friday before potential drizzle Easter morning

Downtown Denver.(Ian Sitilides/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver will see a sunny and warm Friday before the weekend starts. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the high-temperature Friday to reach near 68. Expect breezy conditions Friday, with western winds at 9 to 16 mph.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Avalanche home game, Rodeo All-Star Weekend and more things to do this weekend in Denver

Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche controls the puck away from Blake Lizotte #46 of the Los Angeles Kings.(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City has plenty of entertaining events this weekend for all ages.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Want to open a restaurant? This new Denver accelerator teaches you how to start

(DENVER, Colo.) The Denver Restaurant-Up Accelerator program launched Thursday to help experienced restaurant professionals start their own business ventures. Ten participants will be selected on industry experience and robustness of their suggested idea, according to the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Strong winds, dry conditions bring back red flag warning Thursday

(DENVER, Colo.) Gusty winds and low humidity will cause critical fire weather conditions Thursday. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a sunny day in Denver, with a high temperature near 60. Expect breezy, southern winds at 11 to 16 mph to become western at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver in need of 911 operator with pay starting at $24/hour

( Mahdi Bafande/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver is seeking a public safety professional to fulfill the role of emergency communication technician, with a starting rate of $24/hour.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Tree holding bald eagle nest blown over in windstorm

A side-by-side comparison of the bald eagle nesting tree, before and after, it blew down at Barr Lake State Park.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (BRIGHTON, Colo.) A cottonwood tree that was home to an active bald eagle nest at Barr Lake State Park was blown over in a recent storm, officials said.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Last call: Pre-season pricing for Denver Colfax Marathon ends tonight

(DENVER, Colo.) Pre-season pricing for the Colfax Marathon, Denver's only marathon, ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The marathon is on May 15 and winds through downtown Denver, through neighborhoods and along rivers and lakes. It is also a Boston Marathon qualifier race, according to its website.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: Dozens of workers protest companies evading taxes and more local news

(Tito Texidor III/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy hump day, Denver Rounder-uppers. Welcome back to yet another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up, a synopsis of a few local and important stories in and around the Denver metro.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Record low temperatures and strong winds Wednesday

Sunrise in Denver.(JJ Shev/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Wednesday in the Mile High City will be cold and breezy as bitter temperatures climb to a high near 44. The National Weather Service in Boulder said the low temperature at Denver International Airport around 6 a.m. Wednesday reached 11, which broke the record low of 15 in 2020.

Read full story
Denver, CO

MSU Denver to host Mayor Hancock for President's Fireside Chat on Monday

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock participates in a panel discussion during the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's 'Infrastructure Week' program.(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will join Metropolitan State University of Denver President Janine Davidson on April 18 for a President's Fireside Chat.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Chat with Oscar-nominated co-Writer of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up,' climate experts on Wednesday

David Sirota attends the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver-based award-winning journalist and bestselling author David Sirota will meet with fans and climate experts from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lodge at Woods Boss Brewing to discuss climate change.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver seeks part-time lifeguards with pay starting at $15.87/hour

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver Parks and Recreation is looking to hire strong and enthusiastic swimmers to work as part-time lifeguards. The part-time position starts at $15.87/hour, requires Lifeguard Certification and is open to qualified candidates ages 15 or older.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Tuesday Roundup: Top local stories from the Mile High City

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings and happy Tuesday to you and yours, Denver. Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up, a daily summary of important and local stories in and around the Denver metro.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Possible rain and snow showers Tuesday

(DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday in the Mile High City will be cloudy and wet as a cold front moves through the region. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 54 Tuesday. Expect breezy conditions with western winds at 13 to 17 mph to become northern in the afternoon.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy