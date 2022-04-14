April 14 news: Concealed carry in Denver parks and buildings may soon be illegal and more local news

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and happy Thursday to you and yours, Denver.

Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup, bringing you top stories from in and around the Denver metro.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for areas of the northeast and east-central Colorado, including Denver. Be sure to avoid burning outdoors.

Let's take a closer look at a few of the most important and local stories from the NewsBreak Denver team you should know more about this Thursday:

(Jacob Boavista/Unsplash)

Carrying a concealed gun in city parks and buildings may soon be illegal, regardless of permits.

The Denver City Council debated the proposed ban Wednesday. However, committee members chose to leave the proposed law in committee for at least two more weeks while staff gather data requested by council members, NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz reported.

The ban would apply to buildings leased and owned by Denver. Those who lease property from the city, such as homeless shelters would also be required to follow the ban.

The Flatirons Mountains from Chautauqua Park, in Boulder, Colorado. (Harrison Fitts/Pexels)

Over two dozen sites will be renamed by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board to remove "squaw" from their names.

The derogatory term has been historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur for indigenous women, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior. Danielle SeeWalker, the co-chair for the Denver American Indian Commission, compared the word to "the 'R' word that the Washington football team had used," NewsBreak Denver's Claire Cleveland reported.

In May, the board will take the final steps of one of its most controversial tasks, renaming Mount Evans.

Douglas County School's new Superintendent Erin Kane told the school board Tuesday evening her plan for the next month.

According to Kane, her top priorities include outreach, bringing the community together, creating climate and culture, prepping for a possible bond or mill levy override initiative and establishing future priorities. NewsBreak Denver's Suzie Glassman reported over the next month, Kane will:

Meet individually with each department director and district school/program leader by April 22.

Take trips to feeder schools between April 18 and May 13

Conduct staff meet-and-greets between April 18 and May 13

Visit district departments on April 27

Visit alternative education programs on May 16

(Courtesy of BMC Investents)

Cherry Creek North's newest office and retail building 255 Fillmore has already leased 93% before its groundbreaking this week.

NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson reported the seven-story, 100,000-square-foot building is expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2023. It also features six floors of office space and 9,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space with Le Colonial, a fine dining Vietnamese and French restaurant.

Additionally, it has a large, private sixth-floor open-air terrace, outdoor green space, valet parking, bike storage and a concierge.

Denver metro housing listings