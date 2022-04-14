Denver Weather: Strong winds, dry conditions bring back red flag warning Thursday

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Gusty winds and low humidity will cause critical fire weather conditions Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a sunny day in Denver, with a high temperature near 60. Expect breezy, southern winds at 11 to 16 mph to become western at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts may reach as high as 34 mph.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for areas of the northeast and east-central Colorado, including Denver. Avoid burning outdoor today as gusty winds and low humidity could lead to quick-fire growth.

Thursday evening in the Mile High City will be partly cloudy and cool, with a low temperature of around 34.

Breezy conditions will persist, with western winds at 13 to 18 mph becoming southern at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Looking Ahead: Sunshine continues Friday, temperatures reach the high-60s

Friday's weather forecast predicts more sunny conditions and warmer temperatures.

The weather service predicts a high temperature near 67. Expect southern winds at 6 to 15 mph to become northern in the afternoon.

Gusts might reach as high as 24 mph. There is a chance of snow Friday and Saturday in the mountains.

The skies over Denver Friday evening will be partly cloudy.

The low temperature is anticipated to drop to around 34. Expect west to northwest winds at 5 to 14 mph to become northeast after midnight.

Winds may gust as high as 22 mph.