MSU Denver to host Mayor Hancock for President's Fireside Chat on Monday

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSWMZ_0f7VPaRg00
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock participates in a panel discussion during the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's 'Infrastructure Week' program.(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will join Metropolitan State University of Denver President Janine Davidson on April 18 for a President's Fireside Chat. 

Hancock and Davidson will discuss civic engagement, MSU Denver’s relationship with Denver and more, according to MSU Denver Alumni. All students, faculty members, staff and Roadrunner community members are encouraged to attend.

The President's Fireside Chat will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Jordan Student Success Building inside CAVEA (room 420), located at 890 Auraria Parkway.

