April 11 news: Denver starts basic income project to help homeless and more local news

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.)

Welcome back to yet another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, everyone had a pleasant and revitalizing weekend.

Denver will see breezy and warm conditions Monday before a storm system brings rain and snow showers Tuesday.

let's take a deep dive into a few of the most important and local stories from the NewsBreak Denver team you should be aware of this Monday:

Over 800 of Denver's homeless will collect basic income starting this fall.

The Denver Basic Income Fund, created in April 2021 by Tesla investor and local philanthropist Mark Donovan, is part of a tax-exempt non-profit Impact Charitable that focuses on distributing capital "for the greater good," according to its website. NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz reported that recipients will be given money in one of two ways, with some expected to receive $6,500 upfront in addition to $500 per month for a year while others will get $1,000 per month.

Donovan said the program began paying 11 people in August as part of a soft launch and that the project already has a coalition of more than 70 people who meet once a month.

Denver Chef Alex Seidel opens Roca's Pizza & Pasta in the former Front Room Pizza location. (Alex Hearn)

One of the Mile High City's top chefs, Alex Seidel, took over the former Front Room Pizza in Lakewood and reopened it last week as Roca’s Pizza & Pasta.

Front Room closed its doors in January after 35 years of business due to labor shortages and surging food costs. Seidel, a regular of Front Room for years, remodeled the restaurant and added a new salad bar with classics like crispy Chow Mein noodles and new additions like house-made fried onions.

Salad bars became a casualty early in the COVID-19 pandemic like handheld menus. However, Seidel feels salad bars are nostalgic. NewsBreak Denver's Brittany Anas reported that the return of the salad bar is symbolic of a return to normal as the world enters the third year of the pandemic.

(Zach Key/Unsplash)

The Denver Art Museum ranks fourth as the most popular arts and craft museum in America, according to a recent study.

The study, conducted by Design Bundles, looked at how many times cultural institutions are searched on Google every month and the number of Instagram hashtags that use their full name, according to NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson. The Denver Art Museum had 40,500 monthly searches and 77,668 posts featuring the museum's name hashtag.

The Denver Art Museum is one of the most sizable in the West and is best known for its Native American art exhibit and The Petrie Institute of Western American Arts. The museum ranked fourth behind the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Pennsylvania and the de Young Museum in California.

Alyssa and Alex, brother and sister. (Donna Kimball)

Donna Kimball and her daughter Alyssa have started a Discord server for Douglas County students looking for an entertaining and safe place to connect.

Donna wanted to help her teenage son Alex make friends but was not sure how to, so she contacted Alyssa for advice on organizing a public outing for kids. Alyssa created the server and works as a moderator. NewsBreak Denver's Suzie Glassman reported Alyssa's biggest rule is no parents allowed.

Additional rules for the server:

Have fun.

No hate speech (homophobia, racism, sexism, discrimination, harassment, etc.)

Keep the server PG13.

No spam.

No advertising. This includes soliciting for currency, discord invites, and crowdfunding links.

Don’t do illegal or that would result in a ban anywhere else.

Unapproved user bots will be banned without warning.

Respect fellow players and staff.

Only speak English in public channels.

Don’t delete messages or make major edits to messages that have already received responses.

