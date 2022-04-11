April 11 news: Denver starts basic income project to help homeless and more local news

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver
Denver will see breezy and warm conditions Monday before a storm system brings rain and snow showers Tuesday.
Nevertheless, let's take a deep dive into a few of the most important and local stories from the NewsBreak Denver team you should be aware of this Monday:
1. Denver launches basic income project to help homeless
Donovan said the program began paying 11 people in August as part of a soft launch and that the project already has a coalition of more than 70 people who meet once a month.
2. A top Denver chef takes over Front Room Pizza (and brings back the salad bar)
One of the Mile High City's top chefs, Alex Seidel, took over the former Front Room Pizza in Lakewood and reopened it last week as Roca’s Pizza & Pasta.
Front Room closed its doors in January after 35 years of business due to labor shortages and surging food costs. Seidel, a regular of Front Room for years, remodeled the restaurant and added a new salad bar with classics like crispy Chow Mein noodles and new additions like house-made fried onions.
Salad bars became a casualty early in the COVID-19 pandemic like handheld menus. However, Seidel feels salad bars are nostalgic. NewsBreak Denver's Brittany Anas reported that the return of the salad bar is symbolic of a return to normal as the world enters the third year of the pandemic.
3. Denver Art Museum among most popular arts and crafts museums nationwide
The Denver Art Museum ranks fourth as the most popular arts and craft museum in America, according to a recent study.
The study, conducted by Design Bundles, looked at how many times cultural institutions are searched on Google every month and the number of Instagram hashtags that use their full name, according to NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson. The Denver Art Museum had 40,500 monthly searches and 77,668 posts featuring the museum's name hashtag.
The Denver Art Museum is one of the most sizable in the West and is best known for its Native American art exhibit and The Petrie Institute of Western American Arts. The museum ranked fourth behind the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Pennsylvania and the de Young Museum in California.
4. DougCo mom, daughter launch server to bring teens together
Additional rules for the server:
- Have fun.
- No hate speech (homophobia, racism, sexism, discrimination, harassment, etc.)
- Keep the server PG13.
- No spam.
- No advertising. This includes soliciting for currency, discord invites, and crowdfunding links.
- Don’t do illegal or that would result in a ban anywhere else.
- Unapproved user bots will be banned without warning.
- Respect fellow players and staff.
- Only speak English in public channels.
- Don’t delete messages or make major edits to messages that have already received responses.
Denver metro housing listings
- 3663 S Sheridan Blvd., Apt N14, Denver, 80235: $175,000, $998 estimated monthly. Condominium. 1 bed, 1 bath, 599 sq. feet. Find more information here.
- 9200 E Girard Ave., Apt 6, Denver, 80231: $240,000, no monthly estimate listed. Condominium. 2 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,004 sq. feet. Find more information here.
- 3411 N Albion St., Unit 4-3, Denver, 80207: $307,000, $1,650 estimated monthly. Townhouse. 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,319 sq. feet. Find more information here.
- 7848 Greenleaf Ln., Denver, 80221: $495,000, $2,443 estimated monthly. Single-family. 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,114 sq. feet. Find more information here.
- 1380 S Alcott St., Denver, 80219: $594,900, $2,832 estimated monthly. Single-family. 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,712 sq. feet. Find more information here.
