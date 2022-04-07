Denver Weather: More intense winds and another Red Flag Warning Thursday

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Thursday's weather forecast predicts continued strong winds and another Red Flag Warning in the Mile High City.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts sunny and breezy conditions Thursday, with a high temperature near 57. Expect northern winds at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 37 mph.

Strong winds mixed with low humidity will lead to critical fire conditions. The Red Flag Warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The eastern plain will likely see blowing dust. Visibility may be severely reduced.

The skies over Denver Thursday evening will be mostly clear.

The weather service predicts a low temperature of around 29. Expect blustery northern winds at 12 to 17 mph to become light and variable after midnight. Winds may gust as high as 28 mph.

Looking Ahead: Sunny and warm Friday, strong winds move out

Friday in the Mile High City will be sunny and warm, just in time for Opening Day at Coors Field.

The weather service predicts a high temperature near 67 Friday. Anticipate light and variable wind becoming northeast at 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Gusts may reach as high as 15 mph.

Friday evening will be mostly clear, with a low temperature near 40.

Expect northwest winds at 6 to 9 mph to become southwest in the evening. Winds might gust as high as 15 mph.