Denver Weather: More gusty winds, critical fire danger persist Wednesday

Steven Bonifazi

(Randy Fath/Unsplash)

(DENVER, Colo.) Hump day in Denver will look similar to Tuesday as strong winds and critical fire danger continues into Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts mostly sunny skies over Denver Wednesday, with a high temperature near 52. Windy conditions will continue throughout the day.

Expect northwest winds at 21 to 28 mph, with gusts potentially reaching as high as 41 mph. Avoid burning or outdoor activities that could create sparks.

Wednesday evening in Denver will see partly cloudy conditions and a low temperature near 29.

Blustery conditions will continue, with western winds at 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph following midnight. Wind gusts may reach as high as 29 mph.

Looking Ahead: Sunny and mild Thursday, strong winds continue

(Tori Wise/Unsplash)

Thursday in Denver will also be very sunny and breezy, with continued fire danger.

The weather service predicts a high temperature near 57 Thursday. Anticipate northern winds at 9 to 14 mph to increase to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Wind gusts might reach as high as 34 mph.

The skies over Denver Thursday evening will be clear as the low temperature will drop to around 30.

Blustery conditions will persists, with northern winds at 10 to 15 mph to become light and variable after midnight. Winds may gust as high as 23 mph.

