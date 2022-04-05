City Park Jazz announces lineup for free summer concert series

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver
(DENVER, Colo.) City Park Jazz announced on Tuesday the lineup for its 36th season of the summer concert series.
The season includes 10 free concerts each Sunday at the City Park Pavilion, with the first starting June 5. The first show is a tribute by Shane Endsley to Ron Miles, a Denver-based cornet player and singer who passed away on March 8 this year.
The other free concerts are as follows:
- June 12 - Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra feat. Fiesta Colorado Dance Company
- June 19 - Hazel Miller & The Collective
- June 26 - Paa Kow
- July 3 - Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
- July 10 - Euforquestra
- July 17 - 3rd Annual Brass Band Extravaganza
- July 24 - Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles
- July 31 - The Jakarta Band
- Aug. 7 - Colorado Mambo Orchestra
