City Park Jazz announces lineup for free summer concert series

City Park Jazz 2021. (Heidi Gerst)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) City Park Jazz announced on Tuesday the lineup for its 36th season of the summer concert series.

The season includes 10 free concerts each Sunday at the City Park Pavilion, with the first starting June 5. The first show is a tribute by Shane Endsley to Ron Miles, a Denver-based cornet player and singer who passed away on March 8 this year.

The other free concerts are as follows: