Denver Weather: Chance of rain, strong wind gusts and high fire danger Tuesday

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) A storm system passing to the north of Colorado brought strong winds Monday evening through Tuesday, prompting the possibility of high fire danger.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a 20 percent chance of showers before 3 p.m.

The skies over Denver Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 62. Expect northwest winds at 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph throughout the day.

The weather service also issued High Wind and Fire Weather Watches for the plains Wednesday.

Tuesday evening in Denver will be clear for the most part. The low temperature will drop to around 30. Expect blustery conditions, with northwestern winds at 17 to 23 mph.

Wind gusts may reach as high as 34 mph throughout the evening.

Looking Ahead: Sunny skies Wednesday, high winds and fire watches continue

Wednesday in the Mile High City will be sunny and mild, with a high temperature near 51.

Expect windy conditions to persist, with northwestern winds at 17 to 25 mph throughout the day. Wind gusts could reach as high as 38 mph.

The weather service predicts partly cloudy skies over Denver Wednesday evening. The low temperature will drop to around 30. Blustery northwestern winds at 16 to 21 mph will decrease to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Winds may gust as high as 31 mph.