Nuggets' center Nikola Jokić named Western Conference Player of the Week, surpasses Carmelo Anthony

Nikola Jokić #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after scoring during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić was named the Western Conference Player of the Week Monday.

This is the second time this season Jokić has earned the title and the 11th time in his career, surpassing Carmelo Anthony for the most times in franchise history, according to the NBA. He averaged 34.8 points, 17.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2 steals while shooting 67.1% from the field.

Other nominees for the Western Conference Player of the Week included Dillon Brookes (Memphis Grizzlies), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans).

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday as well.