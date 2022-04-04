First phase or RTD Free MallRide detour is now in effect through June to avoid construction

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) A reminder that RTD's Free MallRide service began detouring Monday to avoid construction on Denver's 16th Street Mall Project.

The construction will happen in phases, with the first lasting through June 2022. MallRide vehicles will detour to 15th and 17th Streets between Wazee Street and Arapahoe Street, according to RTD.

The Downtown Denver Partnership tweeted Monday about the construction and free MallRide detour.

