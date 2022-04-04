Celebrate Earth Day by helping clean up Denver's Cherry Creek

Earth Day Cherry Creek Clean-Up flyer. (LoDo District)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Community volunteer and nonprofit organization LoDo Cares is throwing its annual Earth Day Cherry Creek Clean-Up on Saturday, April 23.

LoDo Cares, a collaboration between the LoDo District and LoDo Neighborhood Association, was launched in 1991. Previous Earth Day Cherry Creek Clean-Ups involved COVID regulations. However, this year's looks different.

"The city is bringing 100 trash pickers this time, last year they brought 50," said Kathy Gentry, LoDo Cares Chair. "Something that bothered me about our past clean-ups is we felt like we were taking trash from one place to another and I don't want trash going into a landfill, so the city is going to help us recycle."

John Wetenkamp, LoDo District's newest executive director told NewsBreak Denver in an email that this year's event has 10 sponsors including eTuk Ride Denver, a tour company that will have two six-person electric vehicles that will shuttle people to each end of LoDo along the creek.

Another sponsor, The Greenway Foundation, will provide programming and facilitate activities for children and teenagers. All participants will receive coffee and a breakfast burrito.

The 2022 Earth Day Cherry Creek Clean-Up will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rothman Children's Playground. The event will kick off bi-weekly morning Cherry Creek clean-ups in summer that start on the first Friday of May.