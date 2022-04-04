Monday in the Mile High City: Denver City Council to spend $240K on clean needles and more local news

A used syringe sits on the ground in a park. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

Denver's weather this week will kick off mild and sunny, followed by very strong winds and elevated fire danger expected Tuesday.

The Denver City Council will vote Monday to allocate $240,000 on clean needles for drug users.

Colorado Non-Profit Development Center, operating as Harm Reduction Action Center, will receive the contract from the Department of Public Health and Environment to offer syringe access to Denverites. The clean needles will be distributed at 112 E. 8th Ave, according to NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz.

The goal is to stop people from shaming dirty needles and prevent the risk of contracting HIV and additional diseases by providing clean syringes.

New figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Denver County lost thousands of residents from 2020 to 2021 after seeing population growth in 2020.

Westword reported that evidence indicates that many Colorado women put off getting pregnant during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and that despite the birth rate picking up in 2021, the increase in newborns was counterbalanced by a surge in deaths.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2021 survey, released on March 24, showed that the population fell in eight of nine Colorado counties, with the greatest declines registered by Denver, Jefferson, Boulder and Arapahoe. The counties population decline from largest to smallest is as follows:

Denver County: -6,167

Jefferson County: -3,347

Boulder County: -1,268

Arapahoe County: -212

Moffat County: -82

Morgan County: -57

Summit County: -30

Logan County: -8

Dozens of Capitol Hill residents were left confused about the availability of water after posted construction flyers miscommunicated water shut-offs.

Flyers posted on the apartment complex door said the main water line on a block of Marion near Colfax needed to be replaced. It also informed residents they would be without water from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through April 22.

FOX31 reported that the signs were taken down by Denver Water who says that the construction will prompt occasional water shut off and that they only shut down water eight hours at a time and provide 24 hours notice.

A new churro bar is open in The Stanley Marketplace. (Brittany Anas/NewsBreak Denver)

An authentic Spanish churro bar has opened in the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, offering sugar enthusiasts a taste of Spain.

The shop, Churreria de Madrid, is operated by Jose Manuel Marquez, a former kitchen manager at Maria Empanada and a native of Andalusia, Spain, NewsBreak Denver's Brittany Anas reported. Marquez charges 85 cents for single churros and $2.75 for churros filled with custard or dulce de leche.

The churro bar additionally sells fried patatas bravas with dipping sauces including garlic parmesan mayo and Basque beer cheese.

