Denver Weather: Mild Monday ahead of strong winds and fire danger Tuesday

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) This week in the Mile High City will begin mild and sunny before strong winds and elevated fire danger move in through Tuesday.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected in Denver Monday, with a high temperature near 68. The National Weather Service in Boulder anticipates southern winds at 6 to 13 mph Monday, with gusts potentially reaching as high as 18 mph.

The skies over Denver Monday evening will be partly cloudy. The low temperature will drop to around 43.

High winds are possible Monday evening into early Tuesday. Expect southern winds at 11 to 14 mph. Gusts may reach as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead: Elevated fire danger and very strong winds Tuesday

Tuesday in Denver will be very windy, with a heightened chance of fire danger.

The weather service predicts a 30 percent chance of showers Tuesday with partly sunny skies. The high-temperature Tuesday will reach near 61.

Expect northwest winds at 11 to 16 mph to increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach as high as 38 mph.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday evening in the Mile High City will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature of around 30. Anticipate blustery northwest winds at 16 to 23 mph.

Gusts may reach as high as 34 mph.