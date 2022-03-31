Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Sunny and warm Thursday before clouds roll in

(DENVER, Colo.) Thursday in the Mile High City will be beautiful, with dry, sunny conditions and warm temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the high temperature in Denver Thursday to reach near 63. Expect southern winds at 5 to 7 mph to become southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday evening in Denver will be cold and cloudy. The low temperature will drop to around 37.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Expect southern winds at 6 to 9 mph to become western after midnight. Wind gusts may reach as high as 15 mph.

Snow showers will develop in the mountains Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Showers may reach the plains Friday morning.

Looking Ahead: Sunny again Friday, temperatures stay mildly warm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzBxy_0evJ9kcJ00
(Sebastian Kurpiel/Unsplash)

Friday in Denver will feel similar to Thursday, with mostly sunny conditions and mild temperatures.

The weather service predicts the high temperature will reach near 58. Expect northern winds at 6 to 10 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 17 mph.

The skies over Denver Friday evening will be clear for the most part, with a low temperature near 34. Expect northern winds at 5 to 10 mph to become light and variable throughout the evening.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 20 mph.

