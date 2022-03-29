Denver, CO

Tuesday Roundup: Top stories from the Mile High City

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDzsU_0et9pHgk00
(Bill Griepenstroh/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Tuesday to you and yours, Denver!

This Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up is packed with some of the most important stories in and around the Denver metro. 

Be sure to grab your umbrella and raincoat before heading out, Denver's weather forecast predicts a wet and stormy day with rain, snow and thunderstorms less than 24 hours after the city saw a high temperature near 80.

Let's take a closer look at just a few stories you should be more aware of this Tuesday from the NewsBreak Denver team:

1. Homeless-undercover mayor adopts camping ban at high-security meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1aof_0et9pHgk00
A homeless encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.(City of Aurora)

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, who went undercover as a homeless person, has banned urban camping.

On Monday evening, the Aurora City Council took the matter for final consideration and voted 6-5 to pass Coffman's urban camping ban. NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz reported democratic council members Alison Coombs, Angela Lawson, Crystal Murillo, Carlos Medina and Juan Marcano voted against the ban.

Under the ordinance, police are not allowed to arrest people who decline to move. Aurora must also give 72 hours' advance notice of any sweeps.

2. Denver offers free snacks and meals for kids during Spring Break

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sKSi_0et9pHgk00
(Thomas Park/Unsplash)

The Tasty Food program of Denver is offering free snacks and meals to kids while students are on Spring Break.

The program's modified schedule for Spring Break will run from Tuesday, March 29, to Monday, April 4. Snacks and meals are offered to kids 5- to 18-years old, and no ID or registration is required.

Kids don't have to be Denver Public School students to pick up a free snack or meal, which can be eaten on-site or picked up by a parent or guardian.

3. DougCo schools wait for report to set funding request for voters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpPLE_0et9pHgk00
The Douglas County School District will likely seek a mill levy override and/or bond issue in November, pending final recommendations.(Douglas County School District)

The Douglas County School District has a mill levy override and bond issue that could be one of three amounts, according to the chairperson of the district's mill bond exploratory ad hoc committee, Sandra Brownrigg.

Brownrigg gave the school board an update on March 22 regarding the group's recommendations on potential ballot measures for the November general election ballot, according to NewsBreak Denver's Mike McKibbin. Three different funding amounts were considered, but numbers were not mentioned.

The committee will provide surveys to the district's student advisory council and parent-teacher organizations.

4. Protect yourself: West Nile Virus will only get worse in Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVxpJ_0et9pHgk00
(Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

The West Nile Virus killed more people and caused serious diseases in Colorado than it had in almost 20 years. 

NewsBreak Denver's Claire Cleveland reported the virus was first discovered in Colorado in 2003 but was not considered an epidemic until 2,948 people contracted it and 66 died from it. In 2020, only 35 cases of the virus were reported before that number increased by 5x the following year.

The following are the 4 D's to protect yourself from the West Nile Virus:

  • Dusk and Dawn: Avoid being outside and unprotected during dusk and dawn hours as mosquitos tend to be most prevalent in these hours from May through mid-September. 
  • Dress: Be sure to wear long sleeves and pants to avoid bites when outdoors.
  • DEET: Utilize bug repellent like DEET or natural versions to avoid bug bites.
  • Drain: Drain any standing water in yards or outdoor spaces that collect water as mosquitos prefer breeding in warm and stagnant water.

Denver metro housing listings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScFNW_0et9pHgk00
(Kostiantyn Li/Unsplash)
  • 1750 Wewatta Street, #703, Denver, 80202: $269,834, $1,503 estimated monthly. Attached dwelling. 1 bed, 1 bath, 726 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 4735 Fillmore Street, Denver, 80216: $360,000, $1,751 estimated monthly. Single-family. 2 beds, 1 bath, 658 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 16177 E Elk Place, Denver, 80239: $413,000, no monthly estimate listed. Townhouse. 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,317 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 2100 16th Street, Unit 304, Denver, 80202: $585,000, $3,312 estimated monthly. Condominium. 1 bed, 1 bath, 937 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 2985 S Xanthia Court, Denver, 80231: $630,000, no monthly estimate listed. Single-family. 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,777 sq. feet. Find more information here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Society# Politics# Food and Drink# Education# Safety

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Outdoors, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Mile High City and the greater Centennial State area

Denver, CO
2522 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Thursday in the Mile High City: Denver spends $788,744 to house homeless families and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Howdy, top of the morning, and happy Thursday to you and yours, Denver. Welcome back to another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up, your one-stop shop for the most important stories in and around the Denver metro.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Sunny and warm Thursday before clouds roll in

(DENVER, Colo.) Thursday in the Mile High City will be beautiful, with dry, sunny conditions and warm temperatures. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the high temperature in Denver Thursday to reach near 63. Expect southern winds at 5 to 7 mph to become southeast in the afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Celebrate National Beer Day at these 3 Denver prohibition-era speakeasies

(DENVER, Colo.) National Beer Day is celebrated on April 7, and the Mile High City has no shortages of speakeasies where you can imbibe. The date commemorates when the Cullen-Harrison Act that reversed prohibition was enacted, according to the National Constitution Center.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Nuggets' Jeff Green named finalists for 2021-22 NBA Sportsmanship Award

Jeff Green #32 of the Denver Nuggets reacts during game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 26, 2022.(Michelle Farsi/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver Nuggets' forward Jeff Green was named a finalist on Wednesday for the 2021-22 NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Historic Denver Landmark on track to be country's first hotel with licensed cannabis lounge

(DENVER, Colo.) The Patterson Inn has stood in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood since 1891. Now, its carriage house is being transformed into the nation's first in-hotel licensed legal cannabis consumption longe.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

March 30 news: Hostile architecture in Denver metro receives criticism from councilmember

(DENVER, Colo.) Salutations, good morning and happy hump day, Denver-Rounderuppers!. Welcome to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Denver's weather Wednesday will be cool and breezy, with a high temperature near 51 and wind gusts across the plains from 40 to 50 mph.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cold and breezy Wednesday, warmer temperatures on the way

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City will see cold and windy conditions Wednesday before temperatures warm up Thursday. The skies over Denver will be sunny for the most part Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the high temperature to reach near 51.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Registration to win free Denver Zoo tickets ends Saturday

(Rowan O'Connor/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Registration is open until Saturday for a chance to win up to five tickets to Denver Zoo's Community Free Day on April 10. The zoo offers seven Community Free Days throughout this year, with four left, including the upcoming April 10 date. The next Free Days will take place on Oct. 8, Nov. 1 and Nov. 13.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Two days left to donate to Food Fight

(Austin Kehmeier/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) University of Denver's Student-Athlete Committee and Summit League's 2021-22 Summit Food Fight competition ends Thursday, but there's still time to donate.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Tickets to 'The Friends Experience' in Denver now on sale

(DENVER, Colo.) Tickets for 'The Friends Experience,' an immersive experience into the world of the hit American sitcom Friends went on sale Tuesday. The experience offers fans iconic photo opportunities in 12 recreated set rooms, from Joey and Chandler's apartment to Monica and Rachel's kitchen, according to The Friends Experience. Additionally, a multitude of character costumes and props from the show can be found throughout the experience.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, chance of snow showers

(DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday's weather forecast predicts a wet and stormy day in the Mile High City, less than 24 hours after the city saw a high temperature near 80. The storm system will bring snow to the mountains and rain showers to Denver, with a chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a high temperature near 54.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver offers free snacks and meals for kids during Spring Break

(DENVER, Colo.) The Tasty Food program of Denver is offering free snacks and meals to kids while students are on Spring Break. The program's modified schedule for Spring Break will run from Tuesday, March 29, to Monday, April 4. Snacks and meals are offered to kids 5- to 18-years old, and no ID or registration is required.

Read full story
Lakewood, CO

Lakewood Earth Day Celebration returns in-person after being canceled by COVID-19

(LAKEWOOD, Colo.) The City of Lakewood's annual Earth Day Celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23, to support environmental protection. This is the first time the celebration will be in person since 2019. The traditional in-person celebration went virtual in 2020 and was canceled in 2021. This year, the community festival is happening at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Monday in Denver: Denver ICU has zero COVID patients for first time since beginning of pandemic and more top stories

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello and happy Monday to you and yours, Denver Rounder-Uppers!. Welcome back to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. The last week of March is underway. Although Monday in Denver will be dry and warm with a high temperature near 81, a storm system will arrive Tuesday, with rain and snow showers.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Dry and hot Monday with near-record temperatures ahead of rain and snow

(Emmanuel Appiah/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Monday in the Mile High City will be partly sunny with "above normal temperatures," just 24 hours before rain and snow showers arrive.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Lane and alley closure in LoDo this weekend

(DENVER, Colo.) A reminder that from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a portion of 20th Street (Wynkoop to Blake) and Wazee Street (19th to 20th) will be closed for construction.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: Investigators working to determine cause of Empower Field fire, Casa Bonita opening pushed back & more

Denver Fire Department crews extinguish a fire at Empower Field at Mile High stadium on March 24, 2022 in Denver, Colo.(Denver Fire Department) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello, top of the morning and happy Friday, Denver Rounder-Uppers!

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Dry, sunny and warm Friday ahead of near-record heat this weekend

(DENVER, Colo.) Friday's weather forecast predicts another dry, mild and sunny day in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the skies to start partly sunny and gradually become sunny. The high temperature in Denver will reach near 68.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado fishing licenses available for 2022-2023 season

(DENVER, Colo.) Coloradans who enjoy fishing in the state's beautiful outdoors can purchase a 2022-2023 fishing license to ring in the new season. The license costs $36.71 and is valid from March 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. Individuals ages 18 through 64 are required to buy a Habitat Stamp for $10.59 with the first license purchase, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy