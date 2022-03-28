Denver, CO

Monday in Denver: Denver ICU has zero COVID patients for first time since beginning of pandemic and more top stories

(Adhy Savala/Unsplash)

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello and happy Monday to you and yours, Denver Rounder-Uppers!

Welcome back to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up.

The last week of March is underway. Although Monday in Denver will be dry and warm with a high temperature near 81, a storm system will arrive Tuesday, with rain and snow showers.

The following is a closer look at a couple stories you should know more about this Monday:

1. Denver ICU has zero COVID patients for first time since pandemic began

(Mufid Majnun/Unsplash)

Denver hospital Rose Medical Center had zero COVID-19 patients for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

9News reported the hospital's last COVID patient was taken out of isolation on Friday, leaving the ICU room empty for the first time in two years. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Weinfeld said the hospital witnessed a "gradual decline" in the past few months and he believes vaccinations played a big role in helping with achieving herd immunity.

Although Weinfeld is currently hopeful, new variants are unpredictable and he and the hospital must simply wait and see.

2. Denver council may condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

A woman walks past a residential area which was destroyed as a result of a rocket strike two weeks ago on March 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

The Denver City Council will meet Tuesday to vote on a city resolution that would condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and support the people of Ukraine.

The council will provide copies of the resolution to Denver, Marina Dubrova of the Ukrainians of Colorado,] representatives of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America Branch No. 38 and the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, according to NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz. The resolution says that the Mile High City:

  • Supports the Ukrainian people's autonomy
  • Recognizes Ukraine's territorial integrity
  • Condemns the Russian invasion under the leadership of Vladimir Putin
  • Recognizes the plight of Ukrainian refugees
  • Supports the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, refugee relief organizations, and all countries welcoming the influx of refugees

3. “It is happening here": Douglas County fentanyl abuse echoes statewide, national trends

(Randy Laybourne/Unsplash)

Fentanyl abuse in Douglas County occurs much like in the Denver metro and greater U.S. and the overdose rates have significantly risen since 2019.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said that street-sold drugs such as heroin, cocaine and others are cut with fentanyl and there have been five overdose deaths so far this year. NewsBreak Denver's Heather Willard reported that deputies carry Narcan, a counteracting drug to fentanyl that has been used to save several lives already.

Spurlock believes that some Colorado drug laws may be seen as more lenient than other states like a bill from 2019 that made possession of fewer than four grams of fentanyl a misdemeanor.

4. Renovation work puts historic Greenland post office on solid footing

The historic Greenland Post Office building in Douglas County has a new foundation and walls after a renovation project.(Douglas County)

The Greenland Post Office has a new solid foundation following a county preservation project.

Brittany Cassell, co-curator of the county's historical repository said the county acquired the nearly 150-year-old building in 1996. The 1,700-square-foot building's foundation was reconstructed and stabilized from June through November, NewsBreak Denver's Mike McKibbin reported.

The next phase of the building's restoration includes new windows and doors restoration, Cassell said.

Denver metro housing listings

(Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash)
  • 1180 Yosemite Street, Unit 210, Denver, 80220: $145,000, $940 estimated monthly. Condominium. 1 bed, 1 bath, 620 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 635 S Clinton Street, Unit 4b, Denver, 80247: $285,000, $2,005 estimated monthly. Condominium. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 9077 E Nassau Avenue, Denver, 80237: $340,000, no monthly estimate listed. Townhouse. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,100 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 601 Del Norte Street, Denver, 80221: $413,000, no monthly estimate listed. Single-family. 3 beds, 1 bath, 984 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 1450 S Bellaire Street, Denver, 80222: $500,000, $2,339 estimated monthly. Single-family. 2 beds, 1 bath, 756 sq. feet. Find more information here.

