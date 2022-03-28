Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Dry and hot Monday with near-record temperatures ahead of rain and snow

(DENVER, Colo.) Monday in the Mile High City will be partly sunny with "above normal temperatures," just 24 hours before rain and snow showers arrive.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the high-temperature Monday will reach near 81. Expect southern winds at 6 to 8 mph to become northwest in the afternoon. 

Steer clear of burning or any outdoor activities that may create sparks.

The skies over Denver Monday evening will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature of around 46. Expect northern winds at 5 to 7 mph to become southern after midnight.

Looking Ahead: Wet and cold Tuesday as storm system arrives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DM5Ow_0es1LQ6400
(Todd Diemer/Unsplash)

The weather service predicts a storm system to arrive in Denver Tuesday, with cold temperatures and a chance of light snow by Tuesday evening.

Thunderstorms may occur after 4 p.m. The skies will be cloudy for the most part Tuesday, with a high temperature near 59.

Expect southern winds at 6 to 13 mph to become northern in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach as high as 21 mph. There is a 70% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday evening will consist of rain showers before midnight, followed by rain and snow showers before 1 a.m. and then snow showers after 1 a.m. Thunder is also possible.

The low temperature in Denver Tuesday evening will drop to around 30. Expect blustery northern winds at 15 to 20 mph to decrease to 8 to 13 mph after midnight.

Wind gusts could potentially reach as high as 31 mph. There is a 90% chance of perception Tuesday evening, with a new snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible.

