Thursday in Denver: County officials vote to rename Mount Evans, Equipment drive to benefit Marshall Fire victims & more

The Clear Creek County Commission voted Tuesday to endorse changing the name of Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky. However, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board have to approve the name change before the U.S. Board on Geographic Names makes a decision.

Lennar Development is building an apartment project in Capitol Hill that is scheduled to bear the mountain's name. NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz reported that there is also an East Evans Apartment as well as Denver's historic Evans School.

The school was built in 1904 and neighbors the site for the new Evans apartment buildings.

The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition focused on school board transparency Tuesday at the Denver Press Club during its Sunshine Week panel amid the Douglas County School Board's decision to fire its superintendent.

Panelist Highlands Ranch resident Robert Marshall said that an appeal of the injunction issued by a district court judge to make the board comply with state's Open Meeting Law would only add to the district's cost to defend the lawsuit, according to NewsBreak Denver's Mike McKibbin. However, this conflict is not unique as residents have accused school boards across the state of violating the state's open meeting law multiple times.

The Adams 14 school board terminated its superintendent in 2018-19 during a meeting where the posted agenda item said it was for a superintendent contract addendum.

Non-profit A Precious Child and Kroenke Sports Charities are holding an equipment drive this weekend to benefit families affected by the Marshall Fire.

The 11th annual drive will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Ball Arena Rav 4 parking lot. The first 250 vehicles that drop off donations will receive a voucher for two tickets to the Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings game on April 13.

Items most needed:

New bats

New gloves

New bikes and helmets

New sports balls

Hundreds of terminally ill patients have received medication to end their lives peacefully since Colorado's End of Life Options Act went into effect in 2017.

Dr. Jennifer Gaudiani, an internal medicine doctor and co-author of a paper advocating for patients dying of anorexia nervosa to end their lives on their terms, wrote that although anorexia does not have the same progression as terminal illnesses like cancer or organ failure, it is still deadly.

NewsBreak Denver's Claire Cleveland reported that Colorado's End of Life Options Act supports Medical Aid in Dying which allows patients that are terminally ill to receive a lethal medication to end their life. Patients will spend roughly $800 for medication through the Denver Health program and will undergo two required doctor visits.

