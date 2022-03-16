Donate sports equipment to benefit families affected by the Marshall Fire

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Non-profit A Precious Child and Kroenke Sports Charities are holding an equipment drive this weekend to benefit families affected by the Marshall Fire.

The 11th annual drive will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Ball Arena Rav 4 parking lot.

Items most needed:

New bats

New gloves

New bikes and helmets

New sports balls

The first 250 vehicles that drop off donations will receive a voucher for two tickets to the Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings game on April 13.

Denver-based professional soccer club Colorado Rapids will be in attendance.