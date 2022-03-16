Try this food challenge during Denver Restaurant Week and get a 4-course meal free

The Turkish Iron Toast Sandwich. (One Barrel on Facebook)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(ENGLEWOOD, Colo.) American bistro and wine bar One Barrel in Englewood is offering diners a chance at a free four course meal under one condition: they must eat an entire meal within 15 minutes.

The challenge runs now through Sunday when Denver Restaurant Week ends. Challengers who devour an entire plate of fries and a huge Turkish Iron Toast sandwich will receive the meal for free in addition to a four course restaurant week menu free of charge.

The four course menu features shrimp ceviche for the first course, followed by caramelized onion bisque, tomato bisque or Caesar salad for the second course.

The third course includes stuffed portobello with gruyere mashed potatoes, artichoke and spinach stuffed portobello mushroom, broccolini and Madeira sauce. There is also shrimp cajun tagliatelle and chicken marsala included in the third course.

The fourth and final course is chocolate caramel mousse.