Denver Weather: Rain and snow Wednesday, Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Thursday

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Another winter storm will hit the Mile High City Wednesday, bringing rain showers and snow through Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts rain showers mostly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will remain mild through the early afternoon Wednesday, followed by a quick change in the evening when temperatures fall and rain transitions into the snow.

The skies will be mostly cloudy over Denver Wednesday, with the high temperature set to reach near 54. Expect light and variable winds to become northern at 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach as high as 17 mph.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect starting Wednesday at 6 p.m through Thursday at noon. The weather service predicts rain Wednesday before 7 p.m., followed by rain and snow between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and then snow again.

The low temperature will drop to around 30. Expect northern winds at 5 to 10 mph to become light. Wind gusts may reach as high as 16 mph.

There is a 100% chance of precipitation, with new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Looking Ahead: Snow continues, colder temperatures move in

Thursday's weather forecast predicts snow mostly before noon. The high temperature is poised to climb near 41. Expect northern winds at 8 to 10 mph, with gusts potentially reaching as high as 18 mph.

There is a 90% chance of precipitation Thursday, with a new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

The skies over Denver Thursday evening will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature around 20. Expect northern winds at 5 to 7 mph to become southern after midnight.