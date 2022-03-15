Nontraditional sports in Denver? Weigh in on new outdoor adventures coming to the area

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to weigh in on its plan to create outdoor non-traditional sports programming for Denver and the surrounding area.

DPR says it developed a draft plan for outdoor adventure experiences based on feedback from a public meeting and survey held last fall. It's this draft they are requesting feedback on.

The survey takes around 5 to 10 minutes and those who take it will be entered for a chance to win an annual DPR Recreation Membership, a FitBit or a DPR bag of giveaways once the survey ends.