Denver, CO

Nontraditional sports in Denver? Weigh in on new outdoor adventures coming to the area

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7VMR_0egFIQCA00
(Colin Lloyd/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to weigh in on its plan to create outdoor non-traditional sports programming for Denver and the surrounding area.

DPR says it developed a draft plan for outdoor adventure experiences based on feedback from a public meeting and survey held last fall. It's this draft they are requesting feedback on.

The survey takes around 5 to 10 minutes and those who take it will be entered for a chance to win an annual DPR Recreation Membership, a FitBit or a DPR bag of giveaways once the survey ends.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Denver Parks and Recreation# Outdoor recreation# Sports# Outdoor activities# Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Outdoors, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Mile High City and the greater Centennial State area

Denver, CO
2452 followers

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Nuggets set new franchise record Wednesday for 7-game road winning streak in victory over Wizards

The Nuggets claimed their 7th road win Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.(Justin Tafoya/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) The Denver Nuggets set a new franchise record Wednesday for road wins, claiming their seventh consecutive victory.

Read full story
Denver, CO

This historic landmark in Denver now houses a miniature golf course and more

Denver City Cable Railway Building.(Waymarking) The Denver City Cable Railway Building on Lawrence Street in LoDo was originally the home of power and maintenance facilities for the city's cable car system when it opened in 1889, according toHistory Colorado.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Thursday in Denver: County officials vote to rename Mount Evans, Equipment drive to benefit Marshall Fire victims & more

Happy St. Patrick's Day!(Eyestetix Studio/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Salutations, good morning and happy St. Patrick's Day, Denver Daily Rounder-uppers!. Once again, welcome back to yet another Thursday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, everyone is staying safe and warm Thursday as a snowstorm hits the city.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cold and wet St. Patrick's Day, Winter Storm Warning in effect

(DENVER, Colo.) A snowstorm is moving across the Mile High City Thursday morning and will decrease in the afternoon. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts snow and slick travel conditions to continue through Thursday morning, mostly before noon. There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect until noon Thursday, with slippery and hazardous road conditions expected.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Donate sports equipment to benefit families affected by the Marshall Fire

GiveSPORTS Equipment Drive.(A Precious Child) (DENVER, Colo.) Non-profit A Precious Child and Kroenke Sports Charities are holding an equipment drive this weekend to benefit families affected by the Marshall Fire.

Read full story
Denver, CO

LoDo District to hold free open house on Wednesday with food & drinks

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver's LoDo District is hosting a free Open House Wednesday at the Free Market shopping mall at Dairy Block to offer Denverites a chance to become a part of the community.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Try this food challenge during Denver Restaurant Week and get a 4-course meal free

The Turkish Iron Toast Sandwich.(One Barrel on Facebook) (ENGLEWOOD, Colo.) American bistro and wine bar One Barrel in Englewood is offering diners a chance at a free four course meal under one condition: they must eat an entire meal within 15 minutes.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Rain and snow Wednesday, Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Thursday

(DENVER, Colo.) Another winter storm will hit the Mile High City Wednesday, bringing rain showers and snow through Thursday. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts rain showers mostly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will remain mild through the early afternoon Wednesday, followed by a quick change in the evening when temperatures fall and rain transitions into the snow.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Hump day in Denver: Rain and snow expected as storm moves in, DougCo considers regulating short-term rentals and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy hump day, Denverites!. Welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon as rain and snow showers move into the city.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Learn fine art printmaking skills at Denver Art Museum's Print Jam this weekend

(Amador Loureiro/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Denver Art Museum is hosting Print Jam, a live exhibit on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to teach visitors of all ages about fine art printmaking techniques.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Tuesday in the 303: Museum of Outdoor Arts relocates headquarters, TSA offers 10 tips for spring break travel and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello, good morning and happy Tuesday, Denver Rounder-uppers!. Once again, welcome back to another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, everyone's workweek is off to a great start.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Sunny Tuesday with temperatures reaching high-60s, wet weather on the way

(DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday in the Mile High City will be sunny and warm before rain and snow move in Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the high temperature in Denver Tuesday will reach near 69. Expect light and variable winds to become west to northwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Celebrate Pi Day with deals at these Denver restaurants

(DENVER, Colo.) In honor of Pi Day, multiple restaurants across the Denver metro are offering deals on pizzas, pies and more. Celebrated annually on March 14, Pi Day recognizes the mathematical symbol π (3.14). Since Pi Day falls during Denver Restaurant Week, what better time to try some desert or pizza.

Read full story
Denver, CO

New Denver food truck set to open soon serving authentic Louisiana Cajun food

Crawfish.(Sidney Pearce/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Dakota Savoie is bringing his passion for cooking and big flavors to Denver through his food truck, Cajun Smoke cajun and BBQ.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Mile High Monday: DougCo School Board still divided, New non-profit critical of Denver's 5-year homeless plan and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, top of the morning, and happy Monday to you and yours, Denver. Welcome back yet again to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. The third week of March is already here. Hopefully, everyone is recovering from the hour lost Sunday morning when Daylight saving time began.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Sunny Monday to kick off week, chance of snow Wednesday and Thursday

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City will see sunny and warm conditions Monday and Tuesday before another flurry of snow showers arrives later this week. Monday's weather forecast predicts sunny conditions after the skies clear, with a high temperature climbing near 56. Expect northern winds at 6 to 9 mph to become east to northeast Monday afternoon.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Mile High Eats: The Post Chicken & Beer opens its newest spot in Denver

The Post Chicken & Beer.(Big Red F Restaurant Group) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello fellow foodies and welcome back to yet again to another edition of 'Mile High Eats,' a weekly food feature showcasing dishes from restaurants across the Denver metro.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Lost dog found in Denver's Highland neighborhood

Lost Dog(Kelly Fullerton on Facebook) (DENVER, Colo.) A Denver woman found a lost dog Friday, March 11 and is looking to reunite it with its owner. Kelly Fullerton found the large brown-colored dog Friday afternoon near Federal Blvd. and 38th Ave. Fullerton posted a photo of the dog in the Denver Lost and Found Pets Facebook group at 2:50 p.m. asking for ideas on where to post about the dog.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Friday in Denver: No penalty for DougCo school board members who defied open meeting law, MLB lockout ends and more

(Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and happy Friday, Denver Rounderuppers!. Welcome back to another Friday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. The second week of March has come and gone. International Women's Day was this week. Despite cold temperatures Friday, Saturday in Denver will be sunny and warmer, just in time for Denver's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy