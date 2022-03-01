Denver, CO

Tuesday in Denver: Denver Dazbog Coffee holding fundraiser for Ukraine citizens, Aurora outlaws urban camping and more

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPy7d_0eSW2sEw00
(Matt Collamer/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Good morning and happy Tuesday to you and yours, Denver Rounderuppers!

Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up, a daily synopsis of the Denver metro's top stories.

Today is the first day of March. Let's get this month started right.

If you enjoyed the sunny and warm weather Monday, you're going to love Tuesday's forecast, with temperatures expected to warm up, even more, reaching near 70.

Per usual, much has happened in and around the Denver metro in the past 24 hours, so before you take your lunch break, take a closer look at a few of the city's most newsworthy events for this Tuesday:

1. Denver-based Dazbog Coffee holds fundraiser to support Ukraine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKfyF_0eSW2sEw00
Denver-based Dazbog Coffee is donating a portion of proceeds to The International Committee of the Red Cross.(Dazbog Coffee)

Denver-based Dazbog Coffee Company is raising funds this week to support citizens of Ukraine through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

NewsBreak Denver's Brittany Anas reported that Dazbog is the largest independent roaster and purveyor in the Centennial State and was founded in 1996 by immigrant brothers from the former Soviet Union, Anatoly and Leonid Yuffa. A total of 5 percent of all in-store sales from beverages from Monday through Sunday will go directly to the International Committee of the Red Cross to help with their humanitarian relief to Ukraine citizens amid the Russian invasion.

Additionally, $3 per bag of Dazbog's Svoboda "Freedom" Blend sold online or at participating stores will be donated to the Red Cross.

2. ‘Compassionate’ Aurora outlaws urban camping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pgi2E_0eSW2sEw00
(Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash)

The city of Aurora became the latest among Denver, Boulder, Arvada, Centennial and Parker Monday to outlaw urban camping. However, the city additionally adopted a companion ordinance that promises every displaced person will be offered shelter.

The meeting ran past midnight, with council members Allison Coombs, Crystal Murillo, Angela Lawson, Ruben Medina, and Juan Marcano voting against the ban, according to NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz. In early February, Aurora approved $4.5 million in services for people experiencing homelessness. Yet, the council cut funding for a proposed homeless services campus.

The new allows officials to dismantle an encampment at once as long as it is in an area that floods, blocks the sidewalk or any parking lot, or is considered unsafe by fire officials. Additionally, crews can sweep without notice if encampments are in the path of snow-plow routes.

3. Denver cousins expand energy bar line to Whole Foods and beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYcwe_0eSW2sEw00
(Courtesy of Byte Bars)

University of Colorado Boulder alumni cousins Casey Nunnelly and Sabrina Rizzo's gluten-free vegan and raw ingredient energy bars, Byte Bars, have made it to the shelves of Whole Foods Market stores.

NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson reported that the two former sports players were always looking for an energy bar that had a great taste and boost of energy when they decided to create Byte Bars. The bars sell for $2.49 each and can be found at Leevers Locavore, Telluride Ski Resort and Alltown fresh and on their website. 

Already partnering with local organizations including Community Food Share, the cousins now are looking to get their product onto King Soopers shelves and hope to sell their products in national retailers including Walmart and Safeway. The cousins care most about sustainability and making the world "a better place," championing a message of being yourself today every day (B.Y.T.E.).

4. Colorado residential natural gas prices close in on 2006 record

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STxAu_0eSW2sEw00
Natural gas flame burning on a stove. Natural gas is a key source of energy throughout the world.(Diverse Stock Photos/Flickr)

The U.S. Energy Information Administration released new data Monday showing that Coloradans paid the highest price for natural gas last year since 2006 when the record was set.

The price of natural gas for residential customers averaged at $9.19 per thousand cubic feet in 2021, the highest since 2006 when it was $10.45, NewsBreak Denver's Matt Whittaker reported. Currently, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked fears of disruptions in the global oil, natural gas and wheat markets, increasing the probability that Colorado residents will pay more for energy and food at a time when inflation is already high.

Colorado regulators took public comment in early February on a plan needing natural gas utilities to lower greenhouse gas emissions and allow utilities to charge more for natural gas.

Local Housing Listings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yyrJ_0eSW2sEw00
(Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash)
  • 1020 15th St., Apt. 22H, Denver, 80202: $274,900, $1,652 estimated monthly. Condominium. 1 bed, 1 bath, 780 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 5472 Danube St., Denver, 80249: $430,000, no monthly estimate listed. Single-family. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,400 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 3232 Leyden St., Denver, 80207: $675,000, $2,852 estimated monthly. Single-family. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,080 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 1265 Monaco Pkwy., Denver, 80220: $725,000, $3,107 estimated monthly. Single-family. 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,424 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 4072 W 17th Ave., Denver, 80204: $949,999, no monthly estimate listed. Multi-family. 3 beds, 4 baths, 1,531 sq. feet. Find more information here.

