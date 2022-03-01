Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Another sunny and warm day Tuesday, temperatures near 70

Steven Bonifazi

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday's weather forecast predicts sunny conditions and warm temperatures in the Mile High City.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the weather to be warmer than Monday as the high-temperature Tuesday will reach around 68. Expect southern winds around 6 mph throughout the day.

The weather service is predicting mostly clear skies over Denver Tuesday evening, with the low temperature dropping to around 33. Expect southern winds at 5 to 7 mph throughout the night.

Looking Ahead: Sunny again, warmer temperatures in the low-70s Wednesday

Wednesday in Denver will be sunny again, with even warmer temperatures than Monday and Tuesday. The weather service predicts the high-temperature Wednesday will reach near 72.

Expect southern winds around 7 mph to become west to northwest Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny, with the high temperature reaching around 73. Southern winds at 5 to 7 mph will become northern in the afternoon. The skies will become partly cloudy Thursday evening, with the low temperature dropping to around 39.

Friday will end the warm and sunny trend this week, with a 20 percent chance of rain expected after 11 a.m. The weather service predicts partly sunny skies Friday, with the high temperature poised to reach near 68.

Friday evening in the Mile High City is set to see rain showers before 3 a.m., followed by rain and snow. The skies over Denver Friday evening will be mostly cloudy, with the low temperature expected to drop down to around 33.

