Mountain lion found hiding under deck in Boulder neighborhood

A mountain lion was reported under this deck in Boulder on Sunday morning. (Photo by Jason Clay/CPW)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(BOULDER, Colo.) A mountain lion was relocated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers Sunday morning after being found under a deck at a home on 23rd Street and Panorama Ave, according to the agency.

The mountain lion, a sub-adult male weighing 115-120 pounds, was reported by homeowners at 7:30 a.m. Sunday after their dog alerted that something was under the deck in the backyard, according to the agency. CPW officers were assisted by Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks and Boulder Police Animal Protection Officers.

CPW Wildlife Officer Tyler Asnicar successfully tranquilized the mountain lion and pulled it out from under the deck by 10 a.m. It was relocated and released in a remote area in southwest Larimer County around 1 p.m. that same day.

“Cats are going to come and go, it is not a new thing and it isn’t going to go away, so know that if you are out and about in town you have a chance of coming upon a mountain lion or other predators as well like bears, coyotes and foxes," Asnicar said in a press release . "So keep an eye on your pets, keep an eye on your kids and teach them what to do if they were to encounter a mountain lion or bear.”