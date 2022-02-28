Denver, CO

Mile High Monday: Masks no longer required in Denver Public Schools, Denver gives added healthcare options to homeless

Steven Bonifazi

(Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning, and a happy Monday to you and yours, Denver Rounderuppers! Let's start this work week off right.

Welcome back to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up, a daily synopsis of the Denver metro's top stories. Temperatures are set to warm up this week into the high 60s followed by a slight chance of rain Friday.

The last day of February is upon us and March is looming. As always, a lot has happened in and around the Denver metro over the weekend, so before the first day of this work week ends, take a closer look at a few of the city's most newsworthy events for this Monday:

1. Masks no longer required in Denver Public Schools

(Jievani Weerasinghe/Unsplash)

Denver Public Schools will no longer require face masks starting Monday. However, they will be strongly encouraged for all staff, students and visitors district-wide.

The school district's update to its masking guidance on Feb. 9 came after the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment announced its public health order mandating masks be worn in schools would end Feb. 25, according to 9News. On Monday, families, visitors and volunteers will be allowed in schools and school buildings and athletic events, competitions, student performances and school events including graduation and school dances can operate at full capacity, DPS said.

The new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is showing signs of declining was outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, focused on what is taking place at hospitals rather than positive test results.

2. Denver works to prevent homelessness among people with HIV

(Jonathan Kho Ming Jun/Unsplash)

The city of Denver will award a $468,303 contract to Denver-based non-profit Vivent Health to provide housing and additional support for individuals with HIV.

The contract, which runs through 2022, will allow Vivent to manage and operate the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS program in addition to mortgage and utility help, short-term rental help and other programs, NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz reported. People with HIV are required to make less than 80 percent of the area's median income, $55,950 annually for one person, to qualify for the program.

A total of 10,453 people living in the Denver metro in 2019 had HIV. Furthermore, 355 people were newly diagnosed with HIV, while fifteen people died that same year.

3. Denver’s homeless population gets more healthcare options

(Matheus Ferrero/Unsplash)

Two new clinics were opened in Denver by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to provide healthcare services to people experiencing homelessness.

The 48th Avenue East Health Center, which opened Monday at the Denver Rescue Mission shelter, features a lobby, two exam rooms, two behavioral health rooms, a point-of-care room and a procedure room and intends on expanding in the following months, according to NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson. The Health Outreach Program (HOP) is set to relaunch in March with a custom RV featuring two exam rooms, a restroom and a wheelchair lift, aimed at serving 10 to 15 clients each day.

The former HOP was in service since 2007 and has been worsening ever since. However, the new HOP will travel with a driver, primary care provider and a medical assistant to provide patients a similar level of medical care as Stout Street Health Center through services including labs, vaccinations and wound care.

4. This Denver chef's rabbit pot pie ‘Beat Bobby Flay’

Denver chef Jon Keeley from Fire at The Art, a hotel, recently beat celebrity chef Bobby Flay in a cooking competition.(The Art, a hotel)

Fire in The ART Hotel Denver's newest executive chef, Jon Keeley, appeared on the most recent episode of "Beat Bobby Flay," and won with his rabbit pot pie.

NewsBreak Denver's Brittany Anas reported that Chef Keeley served complimentary mini pot pies during a watch party this past Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Living Room of The ART Hotel Denver to celebrate his win over the celebrity chef, restaurateur, and reality television personality. Keeley's rabbit pot pie was chosen as the winner by a panel consisting of three judges.

Before coming to the Mile High City, Keeley graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in New Hampshire and worked at Four Seasons Hotel Boston's Aujourd’hui and James Beard award-winning restaurant Toro as chef de partie, worked alongside Michelin-starred Bonnesoirée as chef de cuisine in Chicago and worked as the Culinary Director at Sand Valley Golf Resort in Wisconsin.

Local Housing Listings

(Kostiantyn Li/Unsplash)

  • 7877 E Mississippi Ave., #1105, Denver, 80247: $379,000, $2,291 estimated monthly. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,478 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 5163 Carson St., Denver, 80239: $420,000, no monthly estimate listed. Single-family. 5 beds, 3 baths, 1,510 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 7777 E 23rd Ave., Unit 1103, Denver, 80238: $595,000, $2,970 estimated monthly. Condominium. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 2822 S Uinta St., Denver, 80231: $690,000, $3,081 estimated monthly. Single-family. 3 beds, 3 baths, 3,041 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 1338 W 67th Pl., Denver, 80221: $849,900, no monthly estimate listed. Single-family. 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,072 sq. feet. Find more information here.

