Denver Weather: Sunny with temperatures reaching low 60s Monday to start warm week

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City will see sunny skies Monday as temperatures begin warming up this week.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts that clouds will decrease Monday, with the high temperature poised to reach near 62.

Expect southern winds around 5 mph to become west to northwest Monday afternoon in Denver.

The weather service predicts clear skies over the city Monday evening, with the low temperature dropping around 31.

Expect southern winds at 6 to 8 mph.

Looking Ahead: Warmer temperatures and more sunshine Tuesday, chance of rain Friday

Downtown Denver and the Colorado State Capitol building. (Andrew Coop/Unsplash)

Tuesday in Denver will be sunny as well, with even warmer temperatures than Monday.

The weather service predicts the high-temperature Tuesday will reach near 67. Expect southern winds around 7 mph for the majority of the day.

The skies over Denver Tuesday evening will be clear for the most part as the low-temperature drops to around 33. Expect southern winds at 5 to 7 mph throughout the evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and warm too, with the high temperature expected to reach near 69. The low-temperature Wednesday evening will drop to around 37. Although skies in Denver will be partly sunny Thursday as clouds began to gather, the high temperature will reach near 67, with the low dropping near 36.

The dry trend will stop Friday afternoon as the weather service predicts a slight chance of rain in Denver. The skies will be mostly sunny and the high temperature will reach near 62.

There is a chance of rain before 1 a.m. Friday evening followed by rain and snow between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m and then snow after. The skies in Denver Friday evening will be mostly cloudy, with the low temperature anticipated to drop to around 31.